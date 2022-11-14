Mathew Eberius serves as board president and a founding member of the Celina Community Police Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing funding and volunteer support for community policing programs, initiatives and classes in Celina.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Before moving to Texas, I spent most of my professional career working in parks and recreation, planning major events, festivals, parades, and managing large, multi-purpose recreation facilities in the Tampa Bay, Florida, area. I had the opportunity to name parks, design playgrounds and manage some of the most exciting special events in the region. My wife, Kate, and I just celebrated 10 years of marriage, and we welcomed our daughter, Lacey, just about nine months ago. We’re members of Hope Fellowship Church, and we love living here in Celina!
What brought you to Celina?
My wife and I moved to Texas a little over three years ago for a job opportunity. I work for a management firm that consults for master-planned communities and major developments, so the growth in North Texas was the perfect opportunity to lay down some new roots. I drove on the tollway one day, after visiting neighboring cities south of us, and found Celina. We decided after visiting downtown that this was the perfect place to settle.
How did the Celina Community Police Foundation get created?
The foundation was started by a group of alumni of the first Citizens Police Academy. We saw an opportunity for additional funding to help boost the community policing aspect of the department, put our heads together, and now we’re a growing charity making such a difference right here in Celina.
What is the mission of the foundation?
The foundation’s mission is to support, enhance, and fund community programs that build relationships with our law enforcement community. We’re funding programs right now such as the Citizens Police Academy, National Night Out, and we’ll be jumping in with the Junior Police Academy and our new Police Explorer program launching soon. We also launched a successful “Celina Backs the Blue” campaign with signs and T-shirts to show our support, and sponsored nearly three dozen cowboy hats to outfit our officers as part of their official uniform going forward.
What is in store for the future of the foundation?
We have such a busy year coming up, and it’s thanks to the overwhelming community support. We’ll be launching two Citizens Police Academy classes in 2023, plus helping to fund the Junior Police Academy and Police Explorer programs. We’ll also be taking National Night Out to new heights, and re-launching our popular “Celina Backs the Blue” campaign in conjunction with National Law Enforcement Month. There are also a few surprises for 2023, so stay tuned to our social media and CelinaPoliceFoundation.org
How can the community get involved with the foundation?
The community can be involved in the foundation by stepping up to volunteer or helping by donating to our programs. We’re always looking for volunteers to help us be present at the city’s various events, and we’re always looking for sponsors. In fact, business sponsors can reach out, and we’ll attach them to a specific funding opportunity if they’d like to target their donation.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
We spend lots of time downtown, whether it’s grabbing coffee at Summer Moon or enjoying a family day at Little Wooden Penguin. We love the atmosphere, and we always love running into friendly faces wherever we are.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Between volunteering for the foundation, Hope Fellowship Church, and working full-time, there’s not much of it – but when we do have some down time, we love to travel or just explore some of the backroads around our area.
What is a normal day like for you?
A normal day for me consists of responding to emails, phone calls or visiting one of the many communities in North Texas I work with; my team at work is spread out from Benbrook to Forney, and everywhere in between, and I’m constantly meeting with them, our clients, or visiting new communities we’re getting ready to work with.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
“Battle Belongs” by Phil Wickham. Sometimes you have to remember that everything happens for a reason, and we need to trust in the plan, and not let every little thing get to us or derail us. Every day is a new opportunity to make a difference.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
It depends! If I have an exciting day ahead of me, I can be an early bird. But I hate alarms, so I’d say I am more a night owl.
What do you want your legacy to be?
One day, I’d like for my daughter and her family to look back and see the difference our family made in a community. Whether it’s back in my hometown in Florida where I was a part of so many new parks or recreation centers, or here in Celina, where we are planting roots and building new connections – I want future generations to look back and know we were here and that we left it a little better than we found it.
