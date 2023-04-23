The May 6 election period is approaching and Celina voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to the city council representative for Place 4.
Two people have filed to run for the Place 4 seat: City Council Member Wendie Wigginton, who is running for re-election, and challenger KJ Clark.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
Why do you want to be on Celina’s city council?
KJ Clark: First and foremost, I want to be on the Celina City Council because I have a powerful love for Celina and the folks who call it home. How we grow as a city, and the legacy we leave for future generations, means everything to me. We all know that growth is coming, and we can't stop that; however, what we can do is manage that growth by working with the developers and placing expectations and requirements on them that will ensure that we grow in a manner consistent with how we as a community want our city to grow.
I have the skills and experience necessary to help guide Celina through the incredible growth we will face. One of my primary missions as I served in Iraq and Afghanistan was to be a "community builder." In both countries, I helped implement everything from law enforcement to medical facilities and everything needed when building communities from the ground up. One thing I am very proud of was helping to orchestrate the first free elections in Iraq.
One thing I believe is missed so many times when discussing our "platform" is related to our VALUES. I'll be very direct when I say that our family values are under attack in this country like never before. So, as you will learn, I, too, have things like lowering taxes, reducing traffic, and other goals for my term on the city council. But most importantly, I will always strive to protect our family values—in all cases because it matters like never before.
Wendie Wigginton: Serving on Celina City Council the last two and a half years has provided me with a wonderful opportunity to serve on behalf of the citizens of Celina. In that short time, I have been able to create change aimed at improving the ways in which we communicate with citizens, the way we plan for and staff our city, how we deal with and hold accountable developers and business owners, as well as our approach for developing our long-term strategy that considers every one of the 86 square miles including the residents that reside there. I believe that I bring a unique perspective as someone who understands contracting but is not tied directly to the building industry. I’m able to utilize my business approach and strategic thinking way to ensure everything we do is done fairly and with all citizens in mind. I want to continue to serve on council because I believe that approach leads to more responsible growth and ultimately to a safer, happier community.
Additionally, Celina is my home. It’s where I’m raising my family, where I spend time with my friends and give back to my community through volunteerism. I love everything about our city and want to continue to be a part of growing it into the best that it can be.
What are your priorities as a candidate?
KJ Clark: The needs of Celina are tremendous and varied. The good news is that we have countless examples around us to learn from: what our neighboring communities did right and what they could have done better.
One such example is that we never want Frisco-style traffic here in Celina. I can assure you that I will ALWAYS work hard to ensure that at every possible point, the effects of what we do as a city government always work to reduce traffic and never create it.
The only thing that may equal bad traffic is high taxes. We must always strive to reduce taxes at every opportunity. There are some things over which we have no control, such as property taxes. In that case, we need to get some reform within the appraisal district, possibly even gaining state involvement to accomplish that reform. However, working to improve our bond rating is one way that we can always keep taxes low for our citizens. I promise to pursue all opportunities to lower taxes for our community continuously and relentlessly.
Another example is ensuring that communication between citizens and local government is as open and accessible as possible. We are already doing a great job through our Life Connected App. Still, I would like to see more development of that concept by creating a "forum" or "message board" on the app whereby citizens can ask questions, express concerns and such directly to the relevant department. Each department could then respond or take appropriate action on the matter of concern.
Over time, we would have a well-developed information base of common questions and answers that citizens could search and gain answers to without calling in, being directed, and possibly redirected to the appropriate staff or department. By reducing repeat calls, city staff can be much more productive and efficient, and citizens can find solutions to their concerns 24/7 as they desire.
Another priority of mine is always keeping our small-town feel. We all know that growth is coming, and I am a massive advocate for managing and controlling that growth to create a Celina that is true to its past and stands out as a beacon of what an amazing city should be.
The key to keeping Celina true to our past and maintaining our small-town feel is to ensure that our crown jewel, our downtown square, always serves as our anchor to our history of being the kind, loving little farm community we came from. We have a rich past and a lineage of good people who built this community over the last century.
We must always keep that, so I will work hard to ensure our downtown thrives and always has events to help everyone feel like they are part of our amazing Celina family. We may live in modern times, but we can always retain our values and identity.
Wendie Wigginton: My priorities as a candidate are 1) Insuring your tax dollars are managed appropriately and spent responsibly, 2) Making sure that our infrastructure needs are met, maintained and paid for as we continue to grow, 3) Ensuring our first responders have the resources and training they need to protect all of our citizens, and 4) Responsible growth that brings the right balance of development and businesses that aligns with Celina’s desire to be unique while maintaining our traditions.
What is your history of involvement in the Celina community?
KJ Clark: After moving to Celina I joined the Preston Trail Rotary Club of Celina and American Legion Post No. 145 and had the privilege to begin serving our wonderful community. In 2021 I brought the first Toys for Tots toy drive to Celina. Today, I routinely volunteer at as many events as possible, mentor youth through several outreach programs and help veterans through the local American Legion. I served on the Celina Planning & Zoning Commission and have also volunteered for many activities in support of the city.
Wendie Wigginton: Since moving to Celina in 2014 I have been involved in 1) PTA at the elementary school and middle school, 2) Celina High School Band Board, 3) service of multiple organizations through involvement as a mom and board member (example- Young Men’s Service League), 4) Hosting Bingo events in conjunction with local 501c3 organizations to raise funds and awareness for those organizations, 5) member of Young Life, 6) frequent volunteering at city events and 7) service on Celina City Council in Place 4.
What do you think the city’s top priorities should be at this stage in its growth?
KJ Clark: The city's top priorities in this growth stage are straightforward yet critical: Put Celina residents' needs first and always focus on those needs as we grow. Period.
What does that mean?
- It means communicating with citizens openly and often. As a city council, we must make the citizens’ priorities, OUR priorities. We also need to keep traffic under control. In fact, we should work to be an example of one of the easiest-to-navigate cities in the country.
- It also means that we need to make sure that we develop the way WE as a city want to build out, not the way some developers wish to develop Celina.
- As a city, we also must prioritize infrastructure at this stage in its growth. We must ensure that we have the proper infrastructure in place BEFORE developing in every way possible. We don't want heavy traffic, dangerous intersections, and streets with potholes. What I will do is work diligently and tirelessly to ensure that we, as a council, do our very best at developing our city in such a way that we have minimized heavy traffic, dangerous intersections and that you don't have to buy a new set of tires several times a year.
Wendie Wigginton: I believe the top priorities for a city that is growing at the pace of Celina are infrastructure, public safety, and schools.
For the city to continue to grow and attract new residents, infrastructure must be a priority and strategically planned and, in some cases, planned to be put in place in advance of new development. That means close relationships and partnerships with local landowners and developers to ensure that key things such as roads and water are adequately planned to take on the growing number of resident requirements, without impacting service to existing residents. We also need to make sure that we have the ability to maintain services during any type of natural disaster or severe, inclement weather.
An additional priority is ensuring that our police and fire have the resources and training they need to keep Celina one of the safest cities in Texas. Safety is a key component to families deciding to relocate to Celina, so constant re-evaluation and budgeting is necessary.
Finally, the sign of a successful community is one that prioritizes the education of its residents at all levels. As our demographics change, we need to adjust and increase our educational opportunities. That means putting continued focus on enhancing our educational offerings, increasing extracurricular and career learning opportunities for our students, while also expanding the special needs services to support our community.
Prioritizing all of these items will help in keeping Celina as a desirable place for families to live and will keep Celina thriving for many years to come.
In your opinion, how should Celina maintain the balance of a “small-town feel” with the impacts of growth?
KJ Clark: Balancing our small-town feel with the impacts of growth comes down to two things: One, we need to ensure that our downtown square remains the center point of our city, full of mom-and-pop shops, boutiques, and places to grab a great meal. And second, we need to ensure that any future development never takes away from our rich history and small-town feel.
I believe our downtown square is one of the things that helps set us apart from other cities. For many, it is one of the parts of Celina that initially gave them that "small-town feel." We must preserve that! But it's more than just keeping our downtown square so unique -we must also earnestly focus on the development coming into our city.
In every case where growth happens, we must seek opportunities to tie the development back to our small-town feel. It could be with vintage light posts, maybe it has to do with the name of the streets, or perhaps it's something else, but in all cases, we need to work hard to preserve the small-town feel and never let that go.
Wendie Wigginton: We can keep our small-town feel by incorporating what historically made Celina great - longhorns, train stops, and the Bobcats (to name a few!) into the plans for any future downtown development, residential neighborhoods as well as into our long-range plans for parks and other city developments. One of the most recent ideas centered around looking at ways to celebrate state winner athletes from all sports, band, theater and academia in a way that ensures everyone gets recognized and celebrated. In addition, as we grow our library, we want to ensure that a section of it is devoted to Celina’s rich history and gives homage to the families who settled here and built Celina into what it is today. I’d love to continue to find ways to incorporate those families and the history into our downtown and parks designs. I’d also like to maintain and grow the city events that have been established to date that bring the community together, providing something for all residents. The best predictor of the success of a community is the number and diversity of its volunteers and how their good work spreads to and impacts the entire community. Finding ways to strengthen the relationship with the newer developments and ensuring their understanding of our traditions will also be imperative in keeping our small-town feel.
How would you describe the role of Celina’s mayor and city council?
KJ Clark: The role of the mayor is to provide leadership and guidance to the council, to direct meetings, to sign official documents and proclamations, and ultimately to work with the council by guiding them on issues that the council faces.
Primarily, the mayor is the "face" of the city, stepping out during situations like the recent pandemic and pulling us all together as a community. The mayor has one of the most challenging roles in shaping Celina's future, requiring years of experience.
The city council's role is to be the voice of the people and their representatives when taking action on issues before them. I firmly believe that the primary function of a council member is that of a "problem solver." I will never forget the incredible responsibility of genuinely speaking for the people of Celina.
One thing the council is NOT supposed to do is get entangled with city staff to the extent that the councilperson's involvement hinders the staff's ability to function correctly. This very situation came up in a recent third-party report that assessed the workforce climate of the City of Celina employees. One of the findings was that some employees feel there needs to be better boundaries between staff and the council; I wholeheartedly agree.
I will always endeavor to be your representative, putting your needs first! We have a fantastic staff that we need to trust to do their jobs and not hobble them by interfering with their mission.
If you choose me to serve you on Celina City Council, you can always count on me to listen to what's important to you and prioritize those things. And if you are city staff, you can always count on me working WITH you, providing help in any way I can so that together we can best serve the citizens of Celina.
Wendie Wigginton: The TML Handbook for mayors and councilmembers states that the primary duty of council members is policymaking (including identifying the needs of local residents), formulating programs to meet the changing requirements of the community, and measuring the effectiveness of ongoing municipal services. Policy direction is provided in a number of ways including through local laws/ordinances, planning policies (general plan and zoning), financial policies, the annual budget and capital improvement plan, the adoption of city council policies and through numerous other program directives. City Council is responsible for managing the city manager, hiring and protecting our city employees, explaining government expenditures, and ensuring the city gets the “best value possible for dollars spent.” That job comes with great responsibility. As the checks and balances in local government, city council has the responsibility to address and respond to resident concerns while working with the mayor and city staff to advocate solutions to the problem.
What is your vision for Celina’s future?
KJ Clark: Celina, Texas, is a blessed, amazing city today. Thanks to our heritage, the hard work of many men and women before us, and the continued efforts of so many today, we have gained the potential to be even more extraordinary.
I see a future Celina with well-developed neighborhoods, plenty of walking and bike trails, excellent schools, the best in small business, and the happiest citizens in the country. In time, we won't need to travel past Frontier Parkway for anything. With proper leadership and decision-making, we will have the best of everything from restaurants, parks, hospitals, schools and more. It is within our reach and something we should strive for.
The reality is that our future depends on what we do today. We all play a critical role in helping shape the future of Celina and leaving a legacy for our children and future generations. I promise to do my part as your servant leader on the Celina City Council.
Wendie Wigginton: My vision for the city recognizes that Celina is experiencing and will continue to experience growth that will create new and diversified needs and place additional burdens on infrastructure. Continuing to have a living and breathing long-term plan for the expected growth that is flexible and creates the right partnerships in development of our major corridors (Dallas North Tollway and Preston) as well as our downtown area will help us to maintain our uniqueness and business mix to support our residents. To do that effectively, you have to create opportunity for feedback and lead with transparent messaging. I want to always strive to be a city that responds to and addresses concerns, ideas, and opportunities in a way that is engaging, inviting and likely to lead to more resident participation. That kind of community collaboration will be important in taking ideas from residents and businesses and working with city staff to produce the best solutions to continue to grow the city in a way that meets the needs to all its residents. If we do that right, the vision of not only maintaining, but improving our already great city will be accomplished.
How do you view the role of small businesses versus big businesses in the city?
KJ Clark: Our city LOVES our small business. Everything from our restaurants to our boutiques and service businesses helps define Celina and keep us grounded. I am a small business owner and will always seek new ways to help our small business community thrive in Celina.
As far as big business is concerned, we also need them to become a part of the Celina community that they serve. By opening larger companies in Celina, we can offer many more employment opportunities to our citizens. Along with the larger businesses comes a more extensive tax base that will help us build the city as we want it to be built. However, these companies need to come here and buy into our community. They need to offer a substantial benefit to the community and strive for OUR level of excellence.
Wendie Wigginton: Small businesses represent an important economic engine for many local communities, including Celina. Coming out of the pandemic, it has been small businesses that have led the way in economic recovery and job growth. Small businesses directly benefit local economies more so than large businesses. Unlike large companies who have internal systems for things like accounting, supply and maintenance, to name a few, small businesses have to find that type of functional support with local professionals which means in addition to the revenues they are bringing into the community that they are also employing local residents who in turn will put money back into the community. In addition to jobs, small businesses provide innovation, new ways of thinking and fresh perspectives into a community. Given the impact they can have it is important to create a healthy environment for small businesses to operate and thrive in Celina.
As North Texas faces increasing housing prices in the area, how do you think Celina should approach the issue of housing affordability?
KJ Clark: One of the best opportunities for affordable housing comes in the form of multi-family developments such as apartments and townhome communities. But before you cringe and sigh, read on.
These are touchy subjects because, just like the city, they can be well-managed and an asset to the community. They can also be subject to poor decisions, fall into disrepair, and become sources for many code violations and crimes. That's why we must work WITH these multi-family developers on their projects to ensure they have every element we as a community want.
Once these multi-family developments are functional, it becomes critical that our code enforcement personnel ensure that these developments always maintain a standard acceptable to the citizens of Celina. The city council can create the ordinances that will help support our standards as set forth by you and the rest of our community, and the code enforcement department can work to ensure that everything stays up to code.
We MUST have affordable housing. The goal should be to determine how much affordable housing we need as we grow, work with the developers who will provide it, then strive to maintain our standards into the future and never overbuild or over-develop multi-family.
Wendie Wigginton: As Celina continues to grow and new businesses come online such as hospitals, large corporations and big box companies, their workforce will need affordable housing available in Celina. Options can include well-managed single-family rent to own and multi-family housing. As the Collin College Celina campus grows and we add more elementary and secondary schools, having available housing for teachers and students alike will be imperative to ensure we not only attract them to move to Celina but offer long-term viable options that allow them to work, live and thrive in Celina.
What should voters know about you?
KJ Clark: I am one of the greatest lovers of Celina that you will find. I have a strong desire to serve and have had that strong desire going back to when I was 17 years old and enlisted in the Marine Corps. I served eight years and then went for a short time into the private sector. When the attacks of 9/11 I felt the call to serve again and enlisted in the Army National Guard, where I served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
I’m a disabled veteran that served for 25 years and worked under some of the most outstanding leaders of our time, including General Petraeus. I have rebuilt cities after the fall of Iraq and Afghanistan. I've helped build communities from utter nothingness. Once stateside, I was assigned to help build the wall on our south Texas border. In a word, I love to serve and build communities, and I will bring the full extent of my experience and leadership to Place 4 on the Celina City Council for one thing: to serve you.
I am also a proud member of the Cherokee Nation, and my lineage goes back to the Trail of Tears. I am a small, local business owner in Celina who loves serving Celina in every way possible, including volunteering at events, mentoring youth, helping veterans, and many other ways.
I hope you have learned more about me and will support my bid for Place 4 on the Celina City Council. I am always available to talk or meet and would love to get to know you. Please remember, my website is www.KJForCelina.com. I sincerely appreciate you, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to earn your vote!
I invite you to my website, www.KJForCelina.com, to learn more, connect with me, and, most of all, share YOUR priorities.
Wendie Wigginton: Voters should know that I look at my community as an extension of my family. And that means I look at everything I do in council as representing and protecting the needs of my family. They should also know that my friends say that I am caring and giving to a fault and that I will give my time and resources to anyone that needs it! They should know that when I say that I am “focused on the details” it is because I believe that every detail in a contract, in a land deal, or in an ordinance matter. The impact to our residents, as taxpayers, if we were to make a wrong decision as city council can have a significant impact to our community. I want to ensure that our contracts afford us the ability to pay higher teacher salaries, to purchase more lifesaving equipment to protect our police and fire, to do more repairs and upgrades on our streets and roads, to build more parks for our families, and to support small businesses to provide local options in our community.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.