CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1
KJ Clark

KJ Clark
Wendie Wigginton

Wendie Wigginton

The May 6 election period is approaching and Celina voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to the city council representative for Place 4.

Two people have filed to run for the Place 4 seat: City Council Member Wendie Wigginton, who is running for re-election, and challenger KJ Clark.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments