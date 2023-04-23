The May 6 election period is approaching and Celina voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to be Celina's mayor.
Two people have filed to run for the spot: Mayor Sean Terry, who is running for re-election, and challenger Ryan Tubbs.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
Why do you want to be Celina’s mayor?
Sean Terry: For the past 25 years I have been involved with the city of Celina, with the last 10 years being the mayor. Celina is a very special place because of the citizens we have. My relationships I have built over the years have given me the experience needed to lead one of the fastest growing city’s in the country. My passion to make sure we continue on the path of being a “life connected” city by making sure our citizens needs are met and that they can live in a city that they can call home.
Ryan Tubbs: Ensuring smart growth vs. over development. Making sure that our infrastructure and schools can keep pace with development.
What are your priorities as a candidate?
Sean Terry: I want to make sure that we continue focusing on the reason why people continue to call Celina home. We have A-rated schools in our city which is very important when you are looking to move into Celina. We have built a great relationship with our school district, and I want to continue to be a big supporter of that. People move to Celina because they want to feel safe. We have the best police and fire departments around that believe in putting the community first. We are under construction on our first state-of-the-art police facility and our third fire station, and I am excited to see this project through. I want to continue to find ways to lower our property taxes without sacrificing the city services that our community has come to expect. I am excited that we were able to lower the tax rate this year and have tasked the city manager to continue having a balanced budget and being fiscally responsible so we can continue this trend. I also want to continue the aggressive pan we have in place working on our streets and drainage. If you drive around downtown, you will see a lot of work going on with street and drainage improvements, and I want to continue on this aggressive approach. Lastly my goal is to continue growing and implementing our master parks and trails plan. We got awarded again this year the best ball fields at old Celina Park. I have worked to support the council and staff in obtaining more land for parks and we will continue setting an example for growing our park system to meet the needs of our citizens.
Ryan Tubbs: The three items that stand out from the last two community surveys are infrastructure, water rates, and parks. All resident's concerns must be heard and addressed.
What is your history of involvement in the Celina community?
Sean Terry: For the past 25 years I have lived in Celina I have been involved in some way with every festival, event and celebration we have had. I served on the volunteer fire department for 11 years responding to all the emergency needs of our community. I was part of bringing the Celina Cajun Fest, Splash and Blast, starting Facebook lives during COVID. I have supported the schools in any and every way they have needed me. In 2016 I was honored to receive parent of the year award from the school, and in 2017, state Rep. Pat Fallon (now Congressman Fallon) issued me a flag flown over the capital and awarded me with the Community Builder Award along with the Celina Masonic Lodge. Throughout my 25 years I have been a true servant leader in many ways, and I plan on continuing that. Celina is my home and will always be my home.
Ryan Tubbs: I live in the Creeks of Legacy community with my wife and two young daughters. I serve as a resident board member for my HOA, am on the City of Celina Special Event Committee, Rock Creek Church member, Preston Trails Rotary Club member, served on the City of Celina Home Rule Charter Committee in 2021, and I am an active volunteer for the City of Celina.
What do you think the city’s top priorities should be at this stage in its growth?
Sean Terry: As we grow in Celina, we have to continue telling our story at the same time listening to our citizens. We have a lot of great things going on and we need to make sure we are getting that information out to our citizens. We have numerous surveys, town halls and social media campaigns that ask all the time what our citizens want. We truly take to heart what is being said and implement them. In return we need to make sure to relay that information to our citizens what the plan is and how we are going about putting those plans in place. We have a great app called the Life Connected app. Celina residents can use that app to see what is going on in the city, report problems like potholes or down street signs as well as staying up to date on all the things going on in the great city of Celina. We also need to continue the great work we are doing on our infrastructure to keep up with the growing population. This involves working with TXDOT (Texas Department of Transportation), county and state officials. The relationship I have created over the years allows Celina to get a seat at the table when we need to call on these great partners.
Ryan Tubbs: Celina should prioritize small business growth through partnerships with the EDC (Economic Development Corporation) and Chamber of Commerce. Schools are overcrowded, and infrastructure is struggling to keep up. City council must ensure that new developments meet the community's needs and pay their fair share.
In your opinion, how should Celina maintain the balance of a “small-town feel” with the impacts of growth?
Sean Terry: In my opinion the balance of keeping the small town feel while at the same time experiencing fast-paced growth is the people. Our citizens play the key role in keeping the small town feel. We as a city can help with that by having things in place to help keep bringing people together. We have an awesome downtown square that is evolving every day. We like to call downtown the heartbeat of the city or the gathering place as some people call it. We continue adding more events downtown and more ways to bring people together downtown. We have a Life Connected department that works with the HOAs in the city to hear and understand whet needs each of them might have in their own neighborhoods. In my opinion the HOAs can play a huge role in helping keep the small-town feel by understanding the needs they have and being able to have a voice in the city. The more Celina residents can come together and support each other the better chance we have of creating a culture that everybody knows each other.
Ryan Tubbs: I first heard the phrase "All roads lead to downtown" from Kim Brawner, the assistant city manager. Ensuring that events, trails and infrastructure lead and meet the needs of Downtown Celina ensure our small businesses thrive and gives the community a central gathering place around several of our small businesses.
How would you describe the role of Celina’s mayor and city council?
Sean Terry: As mayor I am responsible for being the presiding officer of all meetings of the city council, delivering the state of the city address and acting as the official spokesperson of the city. The mayor has no voting powers unless a tie happens, then the mayor would break the tie. As mayor under Texas Government Code 418.108(f) I have the responsibility for declaring a local state of disaster or requesting that the governor declare a state of emergency. The council is responsible for voting on all matters that come before the city council. The mayor and council both have the duties to instruct the city manager on how we see the city should grow. Celina is a home rule city which means we work under the city manager form of government. The mayor and council do not hire or fire any position other than the city manager, city attorney and judge. All employee hires and staffing come directly from the city manager’s office.
Ryan Tubbs: The role of Celina's mayor should be a positive, ambitious leader who protects residents' rights and ensures financial stewardship of tax dollars. Someone who has a clear understanding of the wishes of fellow residents and implements their vision. The Mayor is a non-voting ceremonial head of the city who doesn't have voting rights except in the event of a tie. City council should act as the checks and balances to city recommendations and ensure that the wishes of residents are carried out.
What is your vision for Celina’s future?
Sean Terry: My vision for Celina is that it is truly a place where we can all live, work and play. With the groundbreaking of a major hospital, with Collin College being in our city, Costco announcement, the historic downtown square, numerous housing types, so many great things that are happening that is truly helping us achieve this vision in the future. One day when the first baby is born at Methodist, we will truly be able to say that we have residents that were born and raised in Celina, and I think that is so cool.
Ryan Tubbs: Celina should be a safe community with great schools where people from all over the United States want to move for jobs, parks and easy mobility while not loosing sight of our values and what brought us here in the first place. First responders' staffing levels, equipment and healthcare must be a priority.
How do you view the role of small businesses versus big businesses in the city?
Sean Terry: Both small and big business are very important to Celina. Looking at Celina today we pride ourselves on small business owners. I truly believe they are the backbone and one of the reasons Celina is special today. Small businesses make up 45.1% of the Texas private sector workforce according to U.S. Small Business Administration. Small businesses put money back into their local community through paychecks and taxes, which can support the creation of new small businesses and improve local services. If you think about what makes you feel appreciated when you are walking into a company that knows your name, it’s the small businesses that make you feel special and that’s the small town feeling we all want to keep.
Ryan Tubbs: Small businesses are the backbone of the community. Their owners are your neighbors and friends and take an investment and pride in the city. Small businesses are flexible to the needs of the community and are able to think outside the box to cater to their customers. Big businesses provide a vast array of jobs and an increased tax base to the city at large.
As North Texas faces increasing housing prices in the area, how do you think Celina should approach the issue of housing affordability?
Sean Terry: This is an issue that we are all facing in North Texas. Celina’s approach today is trying to get a good mixture of different housing types throughout the city that everyone can afford. It’s no secret in north Texas that we have very high land prices. One option we are looking at is making sure the fee structure we have in place for our builders are in line with other cities around us. We don’t want to be too high or too low, but we want to stay competitive. We are always trying to cut down the time it takes from approving development to happen until they start building. The old saying “time is money” really comes into play when you are talking about delays to projects. Staff is always working hard to minimize delays once we have approved plans that have been through the vetting process with staff, planning and zoning and council. We are always looking at ways to cut cost, so the end user doesn’t have to pay anymore than it takes to build or open a business.
Ryan Tubbs: With increased land costs in the area lot diversity and mixed types of offerings in housing choices from single-family to multi-family offers to meet the needs of our residents. As a homeowner who pays taxes to the city and school district, I have a vested interest in lowering the city tax rate.
What should voters know about you?
Sean Terry: Voters should know that I have dedicated the past 25 years to making Celina the best place to live. I am proud that my wife Angie and I have raised both of our kids in Celina. My daughter Kylee graduated from Texas A&M last December, and my son Kade is a junior at Texas A&M. Both my kids went through the Celina school system and were very prepared for life after high school. I want my voters to know I will always be committed to making Celina a special place to live and I am proud to call Celina my home.
Ryan Tubbs: I moved my family to Celina in 2017 to be a part of a safe community where my daughters are able to play outside, attend art classes and play sports with their friends. I will always listen and strive to put the needs of our residents before developers.
