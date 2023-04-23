The May 6 election period is approaching and Celina voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to serve on Place 3 of the Celina ISD Board of Trustees.
Two people have filed to run for the open spot: Board Member Jeff Gravley, who is running for re-election, and challenger Melissa Cromwell.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
What prompted you to run for the Celina ISD Board of Trustees?
Melissa Cromwell: I have been volunteering my time on various boards and committees for the Celina ISD for many years. Most of these volunteer times have been representing the Celina Chamber of Commerce for the intent of giving support from the local business community to the school district. I’ve wanted to do more volunteering that was for myself and my family and had been looking for that one thing where I knew I could make a difference. Running for Celina ISD Board of Trustees just fit into what I had been looking for and where my passion for helping the community lies. I want to do this for my daughter Katelin, who is a 3rd grader in Celina ISD. I believe that being a parent of a current child in the school district gives me a passion and understanding of what Celina ISD needs right now.
Jeff Gravley: I have served as a Trustee for CISD for the past 12 years because I believe in this community and its values as it has brought so much happiness and special memories to my family. Both of my daughters attended CISD during their entire primary educational years and I have been very involved with CISD since 2000. The values and faith of those families that created our community should continue to flourish. I strive to serve with the humility as described by Paul in Philippians in that we are not to do anything out of selfish ambition but serve others above ourselves.
What would be your priorities as a member of the board?
Melissa Cromwell: There are so many things going on within the district right now that I know my main focus would be to make sure that we maintain our values and remember our history. Families move to Celina because of our school district and the way that we have kept to our traditions and small town feel. It is so important that through the growth, that we don’t lose this, yet we make sure that all new families are feeling welcome into the Bobcat family.
Jeff Gravley: The same priorities that I have held during my entire tenure on the board of trustees holds true today and into the future. It is to ensure that Celina ISD retains the faith, values and traditions that has enabled Celina to be a very special community. Those that came before us created a Christian environment and standard that should not waver. The faith and prayers of past generations enabled Celina to become a very special community that attracted so many families to our area. I want the same values, beliefs and ideals to remain for future generations.
• I have and will continue to ensure that teachers receive necessary pay increases across the board. Each year during our budget adoption, we have successfully increased our teachers pay. Hopefully with the help of this legislatice session and state funding we can make even greater strides in salary increases.
• I want to continue the visionary leadership that has paved the way to enable our community and district to adapt to the abundant growth by offering many more educational courses in CTE as well as address additional resources for students that need special care.
What do you think the district’s top priorities should be at this stage in its growth?
Melissa Cromwell: One of the top priorities is that the district maintains its consistency. With new schools being built and the zoning boundaries being changed almost yearly, its important that we keep consistency among campuses for the students. Consistency allows boundaries and expectations to be set, which actually provides children with a sense of safety.
One of the other top priorities is making sure the school district gets the funding they need and then being fiscally responsible with that funding within the district. The schools funding is tied to state formulas and legislative agendas. Because Celina ISD is so unique in its growth, as a school district, we need to become more involved at the state level in making sure the states priorities are not leaving us without the funding that we need to continue to thrive during our growth.
My last top priority is to make sure the Special Education Department has the funding they need to not only maintain, but grow the programs and make sure there is enough staff to run the programs. The Special Education population is growing every semester and we need to make sure the students are getting the same level of education that all students are getting. With my daughter Katelin being dyslexic, I have seen first hand the limitations and struggles that is happening within this program.
Jeff Gravley: Providing additional resources for children that need special care.
• Continue to retain and acquire quality teachers.
• Acquisition of land for future facilities.
• Continue to expand CTE Class offerings.
How do you view the role of the board of trustees?
Melissa Cromwell: Starting with the state legislators making the laws and policies, then the State Board of Education overseeing the implementation of laws and policies, the board of trustees job is to work closely with the teachers and administrators to ensure that the curriculum is being effectively implemented and is meeting the needs of all the students. The board of trustees should be fiscally responsible with their decision making for the schools budget and be transparent in their decision making process. They are the tie between the parents and the school and should seek input from the community when making decisions that affect the education of our children.
Jeff Gravley: A trustee’s role is simply that of governance. In summary our responsibilities are as follows:
• Adopt goals and priorities and monitor success.
• Adopt policies and review for effectiveness.
• Hire and evaluate the superintendent.
• Adopt a budget and set a tax rate.
• Communicate with the community.
The Board is to provide visionary leadership for the district and to ensure the superintendent strives toward the implementation of that vision. This vision helps to formulate a plan by which students can prepare for lifelong success through excellence within their education.
Trustees are tasked with making decisions that impact students and teachers daily. These decisions may not always garner 100% support from stakeholders, and that is OK. Through this decision-making process, the board works hard to model inclusive and positive discourse, so our children are exposed to a healthy model of governance. Decisions must be made to enable us to move forward in the best interest of students. Our goal is to raise successful citizens. A crucial aspect of the education system is developing our students to become critical thinking members of society.
Celina ISD is facing ever-increasing student enrollment and an increase in campuses. In your opinion, how should the district approach this growth?
Melissa Cromwell: I think the district has done a good job of trying to stay ahead of the growth. I currently volunteer on the Long Range Planning Committee and Bobcat Council. Both committees have been tasked with planning for the growth specifically and are committed to giving the district their real thoughts and feelings about how it is being managed from a campus, teacher and parent perspective. This needs to continue, and the district needs to continue to be open to the hard and difficult discussions that are being shared from these employees and community members.
Jeff Gravley: Every semester we publicly consult with our demographer in open session to assess many housing data points within the community (Lots under construction, Permits, available housing, etc.). We carefully analyze this information to forecast our growth. With this information we calculate each campus capacity and the need for additional facilities. Our current forecast calls for a new campus to be constructed every year for the foreseeable future. With each new campus, additional teachers and staff will be needed. Our administration has been diligently working to ensure that our campuses are equipped for the additional growth and are properly staffed.
The words “teacher shortage” have made headlines over the past few months, including in Texas. In your opinion, what should Celina ISD do to attract and retain teachers and staff?
Melissa Cromwell: Celina ISD having a competitive salary is number one. We have to remain competitive to the larger school districts around us. We need to continue salary studies to make sure we are meeting the most important item to attract and retain teachers. Teachers also need to know they have a safe working environment, low insurance premiums, and new teachers into our district need to know that we have a mentorship program to help guide them through their first years of teaching.
Jeff Gravley: I believe it is paramount that parents become committed to their child’s education by assisting with homework as well as working in concert with the teachers. Being supportive of the teachers, lesson plans and campus activities will make a huge impact on the overall success of everyone involved. Our teachers are instrumental in developing and shaping tomorrow’s leaders and should be well compensated. The Texas State Legislature is considering increasing school funding and teacher pay. Not only should the state provide the funds to raise teacher’s pay, but we must also raise the pay of our staff to exceed that of comparable districts. This will be instrumental toward teacher retention as well as acquiring quality teachers from area districts.
As discussions continue regarding safety in schools, how should Celina ISD address keeping students and staff safe?
Melissa Cromwell: Celina ISD school safety is top notch. We continually pass safety audits and this year started our own safety program called “High 5 for Safety.” This program puts a “high 5 hand print” on the exterior doors of the schools. Students pass by and give it a “high 5”, and this insures that the door is locked and secure. This gives the student peace of mind for their safety and ensures that all students are safe from unlocked or propped open doors. This teaches all of our students, from the youngest Bobcat to the oldest Bobcat about school safety. School safety should remain a top priority for the school district.
Jeff Gravley: Safety and security takes precedence within our district. CISD has recently implemented many new standards, protocols and technology to ensure safety at each campus. Continuing education with our staff strengthens that resolve. My efforts were instrumental in the introduction and implementation of the school marshall program that began 5-6 years ago. Since that early adoption, the Guardian program has evolved that is more economical and suitable for CISD. We continue to add additional safety measures through processes, equipment and technology to ensure our students and staff are safe.
What is your vision for the future of Celina ISD’s academic programming as the district continues to grow?
Melissa Cromwell: With the opening of Collin College and the partnership that this gives the school district, we have so many opportunities for our students than we have ever had. We need to make sure we are taking advantage of their campus and that our families know what the opportunities are for their students. The Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at the high school needs to be at the top of the list for support and growth during the school districts growth. This last year I helped execute the districts first “Trade Days” at the high school. There is a large group of our students that will not further their education after high school, but will go directly into the work force. It is important that we bring together those students and introduce them to jobs of their interest and from there start internships and mentoring programs for their future.
Jeff Gravley: As stated above we continue to expand our CTE offerings as well as offering many new classes such as orchestra. Our growth will also provide the opportunity to offer specialized Pre-AP and Dual Credit courses. With UNT opening a new campus in North Frisco I’d like to seek opportunities that may complement our relationship with Collin College by offering a different array of educational studies.
What is your vision for the future of Celina ISD’s extracurricular programming as the district continues to grow?
Melissa Cromwell: As the district grows, so will the need for additional extracurricular programming. The biggest need to start these programs is funding. In the past the community has come together to fund new programs until the school district was at a place to add it to their budget. I will continue to help bridge this gap by using my resources in the business community to find this funding. Until the district can have the additional funds for this, I believe this is the best option. Space for the extracurricular activities is also a concern. Having a partnership with the business community keeps the district informed about things such as the new hotel and conference center that will allow Celina ISD to have UIL activities at a location where there is enough space for all grade levels.
Jeff Gravley: As the community and district grows, so grows our funding from both a tax base and funding from Austin. The additional financial resources will enable many new opportunities for students to be offered throughout the district. Extracurricular activities such as orchestra, culinary classes, additional foreign languages and engineering curriculums are just a few of the academic programs that would be included in our offerings. On athletic field, lacrosse is a growing sport in the North Texas area that would be a great addition to our athletics program. A partnership with the either the city of Celina or a private entity could enable us to further the burgeoning interest of our swimming team by having access to an aquatics center. Many people are unaware that we have a small group of students that play on an area Club Hockey Team comprised of CISD students and students from other districts. With the projected growth I think it would be fantastic if someday we had the resources to have a competitive Hockey Team comprised solely on CISD Students.
What is your vision for Celina ISD’s overall future?
Melissa Cromwell: My biggest vision is to retain our Bobcat Pride! This means making our school of innovation the best school district that we can. Every Bobcat Counts is my slogan and I truly mean that. Every department and every student has specific needs and we need to make sure that ALL students are being served and recognized to our highest ability.
Jeff Gravley: My vision for CISD is to ensure that each student has the resources (programs, professional staff, facilities, counselors) needed to achieve their fullest potential in the area that enables them to pursue their passions, interests and calling. I’d like our district to have the means by which we can offer a plethora of programs and opportunities to allow each student a pathway toward the fulfillment of their dreams.
Equally as important, it has always been my mission to ensure that CISD continues to keep our Christian faith as the center of all that we do, regardless of the growth. We should continue honor our faith through prayer for protection and continued blessings. The culture and standard that past generations created should continue to be held in high regard.
What is your history of involvement in the Celina ISD community?
Melissa Cromwell: When my family moved here 11 years ago, the first thing I wanted to do was get involved in the community. I come from a nonprofit background and have always been very involved in the communities I served. I have served on the Downtown Main Street Board of Directors and currently serve on the Celina Education Foundation Board of Directors. I was a Bobcat Mom for many years and served on their Board of Directors as well. I also serve on the schools Long Range Planning Committee, Bobcat Council, and School Naming committee. These committees are rich with Celina history and tradition, but are also planning for our growth and the changes that it will bring.
Jeff Gravley
• CISD Board of Trustees 12 Years
o Vice President 3 years
o Secretary 2 Years
o Finance Committee 4 Years
• CEF Board Member (2022-2023)
• QB Club ('99-Present)
• QB Club Captain (2007)
• QB Club Golf Chair (7 years)
• Football Press Box Crew
• Athletics statistician
• Cheer Dad - 8 Years
