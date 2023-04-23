CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1
Melissa Cromwell.jpg

Melissa Cromwell
Jeff Gravley.jpg

Jeff Gravley

The May 6 election period is approaching and Celina voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to serve on Place 3 of the Celina ISD Board of Trustees. 

Two people have filed to run for the open spot: Board Member Jeff Gravley, who is running for re-election, and challenger Melissa Cromwell.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

