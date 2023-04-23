The May 6 election period is approaching and Celina voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to serve on Place 4 of the Celina ISD Board of Trustees.
Two people have filed to run for the open spot: Vicky Hogue and Jennifer Driver.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
What prompted you to run for the Celina ISD Board of Trustees?
Jennifer Driver: I believe with the growth of Celina, the next 3-5 years are going to be critical on how we keep the traditions and values of Celina, which is a big reason why people are moving here. I believe we need to ensure we are keeping our children safe and continue to keep an excellence environment that allows kids to focus on learning and extracurricular activities and not allowing our district to turn into school districts that allow for agendas to infiltrate their district and cause chaos that’s disrupts learning. Finally, I believe parents need to be involved and know what their kids are being taught in school and should have a voice.
Vicky Hogue: As a parent who attended the last 24 school board meetings, I know firsthand all the work our board, administration, staff and teachers put into ensuring that our district is world class! Many of us came to this area looking for great schools for our children to attend because we all want a safe place for them to learn and gain a top-notch education. We want a place where parents can be heard, a place where our families can live and grow. That place is Celina and that is why I am proud to be running for CISD Board of Trustee Place 4.
Being a servant leader has always been my passion and something my husband David and I try to instill in our two children. My son, Landon graduated in 2021 from Celina High School, and he is currently attending the Fire Academy at Collin College to serve as a future Firefighter. My daughter attends Moore Middle School as a 6th grade student. I can proudly say that every one of her teachers would agree that she embodies the characteristics of a respectful and caring student. I place a lot of pride in the fact that my children are kind generous people and I hold myself accountable to being that type of role model for them and for my community.
My family has lived in Celina for over 10 years, and I am a native Texan. I was educated in the Texas school system, and I am also a Texas A&M graduate. I understand the challenges facing our schools because I have lived it. I also understand that it is my role as a parent of our school district to support the administration during these times of growth, and that is why I attend every school board meeting. I attend these meetings to learn firsthand what the district is facing and how these challenges are being met daily. I commend the administration on their efforts during this time of rapid growth. As we continue to add schools across our area, the district is finding ways to communicate plans and solicit feedback from the community with the addition of a communications director.
As we look towards the future, it is important that we choose people to fill school board positions who are dedicated to putting in the work for our schools. Parents have a right to be heard, and parents are the key to the district’s success. If we want to ensure a great educational experience for all students, we as parents must support our students, our teachers our staff and our administration. A parent partnership is vital to achieving educational excellence. Let’s build a great parent partnership with the district and own our future together!
What would be your priorities as a member of the board?
Jennifer Driver: Ensuring we have policies in place for growth of the district to empower teachers and innovate our kids through providing a safe, distraction free environment.
Vicky Hogue: Ensuring a great educational experience for all students! Every kid is special and has their own unique talents. We need to cultivate those unique talents in all kids and create a district where every kid can pursue these talents and discover new ones.
We should partner with parents to support and advocate for our teachers! We have good teachers who love their work, and we need to embrace and trust them to educate our kids. We should work together to remove obstacles, celebrate our teachers, and provide them with all the tools needed to educate our kids.
We should continue to work with the district to uphold our guiding principles of community, excellence, innovation, leadership, and stewardship.
What do you think the district’s top priorities should be at this stage in its growth?
Jennifer Driver: Hiring the right people for positions that align to the districts values, focusing on teacher first positions. Continuing to fight at the legislative level for teachers pay scale in our district.
Vicky Hogue: At this stage in its growth, the district's top priorities should include providing a quality education and opportunities for all students to achieve their full potential and prepare them for an academic or technical career. It will also be critical to retain and attract the best talent as new schools are added to the district. School safety should continue to be a top priority, and building strong relationships with parents is crucial for a successful education system. Therefore, the district must focus on fostering strong partnerships with parents to ensure their involvement and support in their children's education. By addressing these priorities, the district can create a strong foundation for its continued growth and success.
How do you view the role of the board of trustees?
Jennifer Driver: Adopt goals and priorities a monitor success, adopt policies and review for effectiveness, higher and evaluate the superintendent, adopt a budget and set a tax rate, and communicate with the community.
Vicky Hogue: The board of trustees serves the community by advocating for the district and ensuring that all students receive a high-quality education. They are entrusted by the community to meet the needs of all students through effective planning and partnership. They manage the district’s budget and make efficient and effective spending decisions. They also work to ensure that schools in the district are safe and secure and are responsible for hiring and evaluating the district's superintendent and other key administrators.
Celina ISD is facing ever-increasing student enrollment and an increase in campuses. In your opinion, how should the district approach this growth?
Jennifer Driver: We need to empower our teachers to do their job, equip them with the proper resources, and support them on disciplinary measures in order to keep a healthy environment.
Vicky Hogue: The district must be purposeful about the growth. Managing and planning for growth continues to be one of the biggest opportunities for the district. The current plan that has been implemented has done a respectable job of keeping up with the growth, however, the district will need to re-evaluate this plan on a regular basis to stay on top of the aggressive growth we are facing. The district should plan accordingly and look at the opportunities that come with growth to drive distinct opportunities for all students.
The words “teacher shortage” have made headlines over the past few months, including in Texas. In your opinion, what should Celina ISD do to attract and retain teachers and staff?
Jennifer Driver: We need to listen to the current teachers pain points and fix those. I believe we have a great district and values that encompasses bobcat pride, providing that atmosphere of excellence and support to teachers is also key, and providing benefits that could compensate for the pay gap.
Vicky Hogue: The biggest challenge for the district will be staffing and retention. Teachers pay remains as the obvious issue; however, we need to do more to retain and attract teachers in today’s environment. Fewer candidates are available, so it is important that Celina remain a city that people want to come to and live. As parents and as a district, we should be doing everything we can to show our teachers that we support them. We need to make sure we take care of our teachers and provide them with all the tools needed to do their job. Teachers should be able to complete their job without scrutiny. It is our job as parents to send our kids to school ready to learn. Our teachers need to know without a doubt that we value and appreciate them.
As discussions continue regarding safety in schools, how should Celina ISD address keeping students and staff safe?
Jennifer Driver: There are a couple of key factors, such as continuing to have and expand police presence at all schools and events, and have explicit drug, bullying and other behavioral policies in place that are obvious to children, parents, staff and enforced equally.
Vicky Hogue: School safety should be a top priority for the district. The district has been proactive in addressing school safety by putting new protocols in place to ensure the safety of our students. They have also developed a great partnership with our local police department to ensure the safety of our students and staff. However, they need to continue working on managing this plan to ensure that they keep students and staff safe.
What is your vision for the future of Celina ISD’s academic programming as the district continues to grow?
Jennifer Driver: Evolve programs such as Career and Technical Education program and keep out programs such as CRT and alike. Our bobcats are competing at a state UIL level, we we need to foster this growth and further their educational opportunities.
Vicky Hogue: As Celina grows and evolves, so too must the education system. In order to prepare our students our academic program needs to include innovative approaches to teaching and learning that prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century. Incorporating emerging technologies, offering new courses or programs, and promoting skills like critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration will be critical for students. As the community grows it will be important to engage with parents, and community members to ensure that the district is meeting the needs of all students and providing a well-rounded, high-quality education.
What is your vision for the future of Celina ISD’s extracurricular programming as the district continues to grow?
Jennifer Driver: We are continuing to compete at a state UIL champion level, we need to recognize and make sure the needs are met for our student athletes, band, cheer, theater, etc. that will allow for opportunities for them to achieve their goals.
Vicky Hogue: These are exciting times of growth that give us the opportunity to grow and expand our extracurricular programming. We will need to continue growing our programs to create a district that empowers kids to explore and discover new talents.
What is your vision for Celina ISD’s overall future?
Jennifer Driver: I want to keep the traditions and values that make this place so special, we can only do that by keeping parents involved and having complete transparency into their children's education and extracurricular activities.
Vicky Hogue: My vision for Celina ISD is to establish an inclusive and supportive learning environment that values and celebrates the uniqueness of every student. This will be a place where parents can trust that their child's education is a top priority, and their individual needs are addressed. We will also strive to recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff and create a culture of positivity and pride in the achievements of our students and the district as a whole.
What is your history of involvement in the Celina ISD community?
Jennifer Driver: For the past almost eight years of living in Celina, I have been involved heavily in volunteering in our community from police FOP events, city events, church events and school events. However, in the last four years, I have been laser focused on concentrating my time on volunteering with school activities. I have been heads down on building relationships with parents, getting involved with kids events, and supporting our teachers through being President of Bobcat Moms, actively attending and speaking at school board meetings, sitting on the Bobcat Council Committee, and various other partnerships.
Vicky Hogue: I am very active in my community and ISD. I currently serve as a board member for the Celina Education Foundation, and I also serve on the city of Celina’s Special Events Advisory Board. I am a member of the Preston Trails Rotary Club, a Bobcat Mom and support the Celina Fire and Police Departments as a volunteer. I also volunteer for all events hosted by the city.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.