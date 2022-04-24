The Celina Record reached out to each of the Celina City Council candidates, asking them to answer a series of questions.
Editor’s note: Candidates are ordered alphabetically.
In your opinion, what is the most important decision facing the city today? How would you address it?
PLACE 1
Eric Becker
Growth. There are others in this race saying they can “stop the growth.” They can’t, nobody can. I will continue the same philosophy that I have used serving on Planning and Zoning for the last four years. Smart growth. The key is to grow in a way that keeps our small-town rural feel. However, growth brings with it everything else, infrastructure, police, fire and city services. What we can do is structure and guide the growth with well-planned developments, parks and connectivity. I plan to push the developers to provide more park space and better connectivity to the other neighborhoods and downtown. We are in a great position to require more from developers than any other city that lies on the Tollway and Preston. I plan on capitalizing on that.
Philip Ferguson
The most important issue facing the city is managing the growth. I feel Celina is at a tipping point and decisions made in the next 1-3 years will set the city on a permanent path. So making the right decisions today will be important for years to come. I would address this by making sure there are appropriate city policies, ordinances, development agreements and incentives to ensure accountability, transparency and responsive city government. Also, where appropriate, challenge current standard operating procedures to find more innovative and efficient ways to conduct city business.
PLACE 6
Chad Anderson
The most important decision facing the city today is infrastructure. We as council and city staff try and stay ahead of the growth with strategic plans. Our city staff is very proactive for future growth
Tony Griggs
The most important decision facing the city today is the proper leadership and management of city growth. This one aspect affects quality of life issues within our community such as public safety, water, roadway and sewer infrastructure, and taxation. As the Celina Police Chief (retired), public safety and the ability to adequately fund public safety is a major concern.
The city council must balance growth with community harmony. A comprehensive long-term plan developed by community input must be followed and updated as necessary. The City Council must consider the short and long-term effect of approving residential development agreements that create Public Improvement Districts and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZ). Under TIRZ, city property tax funds are paid to the TIRZ to cover private development costs, leaving the city with reduced General Fund revenue to cover services such as public safety. Celina currently has ten residential TIRZs.
What are your top priorities as a Celina City Council candidate?
PLACE 1
Philip Ferguson
There are five main priorities I will focus on if elected. First, making sure the city exercises fiscal responsibility with taxpayer money to avoid waste and abuse. Secondly, making sure our city has the best infrastructure possible today and into the future, including excellent roads, reliable utilities in all areas and outstanding parks. Third, making sure the police and fire departments have what they need to continue to provide a safe community for all residents. Fourth, hiring the best people available for the city, which helps improve government efficiency and service provided to residents. Lastly, helping to facilitate outstanding special events that help make Celina a unique place to call home and build memories.
Eric Becker
Stay as open and transparent with the citizens as possible while making sure smart growth happens. I also believe in fiscal responsibility which I have shown as chair of trustees for our church as well as a member of the finance committee for the last four years. The money we are entrusted with spending is not ours and we must be very prudent of that fact.
PLACE 6
Chad Anderson
One of my top priorities has always been our first responders. Both of our chiefs are the best of the best. I rely on their guidance for what is needed to keep our 80 square miles safe. They have done a great job and know my support is there.
Tony Griggs
·Leadership and management of city growth with an emphasis on placing our community members first. Everyone has a need for their voice to be heard, listened to, and considered when decisions are made.
·As Celina’s Police Chief (retired), public safety is a top priority. I have a comprehensive knowledge of Celina’s public safety needs (Police, Fire, EMS, and Emergency Management).
·Fiscally responsible management of city finance, revenue, expenditures, and taxation.
·Integrity in city government and in all decisions made by the city council.
·Creation of city government positions must be based on strategic human resource analysis.
·Complete transparency in city government. Our city government belongs to the people.
·Ensure that our dedicated city employees are receiving the best leadership and management possible.
·Ensure that all policies and actions of our city government are in compliance with federal, state, and local laws.
Do you think Celina is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
PLACE 1
Eric Becker
I believe Celina is headed in its own unique direction. We have something extremely special in this city and it is imperative that we continue with it for years to come. We have the fortunate ability to learn from the cities to our south as to what has and hasn’t worked for them, and we need to continue to capitalize on that.
Philip Ferguson
Growth and development is inevitable given our city’s geographic location and the robust economy of the north Texas region. Overall, I feel the city is going in the right direction to accommodate that growth and making sure there is a good balance of housing options and business mix. Where there may be some opportunity is closer scrutiny and rigor of developing the policies that support the growth, such as adequate roads for new developments. Also, ensuring the right ordinances in place create the type of community people will always feel proud to call home.
PLACE 6
Chad Anderson
Yes, Celina is headed in the right direction. Being on council nine years, it is humbling to see the plan come together. Our sales tax revenue is the highest it has been since I have been on council. I attribute that to the plan we put in place and our city staff executing it. Being partners with the Independent School District and Economic Development Corporation is just another piece of the puzzle keeping Celina growing in the right direction
Tony Griggs
I believe that our community is comprised of amazing and compassionate people who are headed in the right direction. Our community members will keep that hometown feeling alive regardless of the city growth. At the same time, I believe that our city government has failed in its responsibility to properly manage the growth of the city. It is irresponsible for the city to have approved 10 residential Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZ) for private developments that benefit the developer, not the taxpayer. Other cities within the DFW growth corridor have managed growth without the ill-advised use of a residential TIRZ. The long-term financial impact due to the tax revenue loss within the ten residential TIRZs is yet to be fully recognized. Other areas, such as roadways and water infrastructure are not being fully considered when the city approves new developments. Our city government needs to put our community members first.
How do you feel about how the city has handled growth so far?
PLACE 1
Eric Becker
I believe the city is doing an excellent job and want to continue that path. Our current staff is handling police, fire and infrastructure. Our new police chief is creating a great culture inside and outside the department that is leading us to be one of the safest cities in the area. Fire is doing an excellent job with the soon-to-be-built Station 3 and the amount of planning and trading they are doing to make it the best fire department in the region. With the overall zoning in place and the master plans that have been laid out, it will continue to lead us on a great path.
Philip Ferguson
The city has provided public sessions to learn about what is planned for the future and has obtained citizen feedback on what they would like to see for the city going forward. Some of this information was incorporated into formulating the master plan for the city. I think these are crucial steps in charting a course for the future to balance the preferences of current residents with the desires of future developers. In reviewing maps of what Celina would look like in the coming years, the city reflects a diverse array of housing options, businesses, primary roads, shopping, entertainment, parks and more.
PLACE 6
Chad Anderson
In my opinion you don’t handle growth, you manage growth. We have had some speed bumps in the past, but overall we have managed the growth with the guidance of our city staff. Developers, builders and business owners have said our staff is some of the easiest to work with in the state. That is a big selling point when they want to invest in Celina.
Tony Griggs
Our city has dedicated public servants who do a great job every day. These public servants work hard with the resources given to them to provide the best service possible for our community. While serving as Celina’s Police Chief, I developed a 20-year comprehensive plan and 5-year strategic plan to prepare the police department for the growth of the city. The city council must ensure that adequate resources are provided.
In conversations with many of our community members, I hear a common concern that the city puts the needs and desires of developers above that of the community. I see evidence confirming that concern in several areas, one being, Celina has approved 10 residential developments with Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZ). The loss of property tax funds, a reliable source of revenue, could result in a shortage for funding of vital services like public safety (Police, Fire, EMS, and Emergency Management).
What should voters know about you?
PLACE 1
Eric Becker
My wife and I moved here 17 years ago to start our family with a slower pace of life in a charming city. When I get involved in something, I am all in, and this will be no different. My experience operating a nationally recognized small business over the last 23 years makes me uniquely qualified to fulfill this position. A city is no different than a business, and having to live and breathe every aspect every day is a unique perspective I can bring to council. I have served on planning and zoning for the last four years which is also a unique experience as I am well versed in what to expect on council as the majority of what council sees comes before Planning and Zoning first. In addition I have extensive list of volunteer services in and around Celina, from GraceBridge, to city events, to being able to manage the historic water tower, and helping wherever else needed around Celina whenever needed.
Philip Ferguson
I was born and raised in Dallas and graduated from University of North Texas. I have been in the insurance industry for over 20 years and have achieved four professional industry designations (CLU, CPCU, API and ChFC). I am the only candidate in the race who earned the recommendation of the Collin County GOP. For years, I have enjoyed doing various kinds of volunteer work that has included Junior Achievement, being an election judge and helping with numerous city events in downtown Celina. I also helped create many new downtown events including Star Wars on the Square, Superhero Night on the Square and Beware of the Square. I like talking to and meeting with new people so conversations come easy for me and I am always willing to chat. I am a huge fan of all things related to Star Wars and Godzilla. Plus I enjoy a good scare!
PLACE 6
Chad Anderson
Celina is my home. Married for 17 years this May. My wife has an insurance agency and I am president of a community bank in town. We have lived here 19 years and both of our kids started in Celina ISD and will graduate from Celina ISD. I am a graduate of Tarleton State University and former Director of the Alumni Association. Very involved with my kids’ sports, and my daughter showed cattle for several years. I am a second generation community banker (17 years in the profession) and also, a licensed insurance agent.
Tony Griggs
In 2010, I became a police officer with the Celina Police Department and in 2016, I was appointed as the Chief of Police. My family and I moved to Celina in 2016. In serving Celina, I developed a strong bond with the community and considered public safety my greatest concern.
In August 2020, I retired as the Celina Police Chief. I am a dedicated public servant and a servant leader. I want to serve on the City Council to ensure that our community members are put first and are not compromised by development agreements, and the lack of needed infrastructure. My character is based on integrity and servant leadership. I served over 20 years in law enforcement, and I served in the United States Air Force. I have a comprehensive working knowledge of municipal government, a M.S. degree in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management, and extensive public safety knowledge.
What is your history of involvement in the Celina community?
PLACE 1
Eric Becker
Starting when we first moved here 17 years ago, we quickly found a church home at First United Methodist Church of Celina where my wife and I both serve active, involved roles. I have been involved in some shape or form in every city event for the last 15 years as well as helping volunteer to manage our city’s iconic historic water tower downtown. For the city I have served on Planning and Zoning for the last four years and the board of adjustments for many years prior to that. Planning and Zoning and gives a unique perspective to Celina in that we help shape the type of growth and how it is grown in Celina.
Philip Ferguson
I have been a resident of Celina since 2014 and served on several boards and commissions including Main Street, Parks and Recreation, Special Events Advisory Committee and Charter Review Commission starting in 2015. I also have served for six years as the HOA President in the 300-plus-home neighborhood of Heritage and have been the Republican Precinct Chairman since 2017. I received Celina’s Volunteer of the Year Award in 2021. I have a passion to make Celina the best it can be in all areas and open to new ideas and ways of thinking to achieve that goal.
PLACE 6
Chad Anderson
I have lived in Celina 19 years. Former Director and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, soccer and football coach, volunteer for several festivals, nine-year council member and FFA alumni member.
Tony Griggs
I served the Celina community as a police officer from 2010 – 2020, retiring as Chief of Police.I introduced the police department and the Celina community to community policing and formed the police-community partnership that keeps Celina a safe community. I developed problem-solving initiatives that were designed to protect our youth from substance abuse and protect our families from domestic violence. I ensured that our police officers received the best training possible and developed our police department into a model agency in 21st century policing. Our police department and our community worked together to support Blue Santa and donations for Hope’s Door New Beginning Center.
As Chief of Police, I served as a member of the Celina ISD Strategic Planning Design Team and member of the Celina ISD Safety Committee. Currently, I am a member of the Celina Chamber of Commerce and the Preston Trails Rotary Club.
How do you view the role of the City Council?
PLACE 1
Eric Becker
I see it as an advisory role. Yes, we are here to make final decisions, but we must trust our city staff to follow council’s vision. We have an excellent staff in Celina that I would put up against any city anywhere, and we must do what is necessary to keep and continue to find excellent talent.
Philip Ferguson
The primary role of the city council is to provide leadership on what is in the best interests of Celina. That means giving the city’s management team clear direction and ensuring the operations of the city are transparent and fair. It also means creating an employee culture to attract and retain the best employees available and making sure residents have tools available to voice concerns so competing interests can be reconciled. Lastly, the city council should make sure taxpayer dollars are not wasted and always used in the most efficient way possible.
PLACE 6
Chad Anderson
Important- as a senior member of council, I understand what it takes to manage our city and what it takes to manage our future growth. My business acumen is an asset with what is going on in the world today. My relationships with local, county and national officials help with the city growth.
Tony Griggs
The City Council is the legislative body of our city government, decides on city policy and approves the city’s budget. The most important duty of the city council is to provide leadership and vision for the city. Leadership must ensure that as a city we are doing the right things for the present and the future. This vision must come from our community members. The City Council must also oversee the management of the city to ensure that the identified goals and objectives of the city are being done correctly.
It is of the highest importance that council members understand and respect that they are elected by the people of our community and serve under them. As a council member, I will serve as a servant leader who always puts the people first in all decisions made. As your council member, I will be your voice.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.