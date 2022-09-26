Alicia Whipkey began participating in her school's Color Guard when she was a freshman in high school. She soon fell in love with the performance and has since become the Color Guard Director with Celina ISD.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up on the east coast of Florida. While in Florida, I went to the University of Central Florida to major in psychology. I took a break from school, and I will graduate from college this spring.
As a freshman, I started participating in my high school’s Color Guard. Since 2005, I fell in love with this type of performing and knew I wanted to teach early on. As a performer and a teacher, I have the opportunity to travel the country and meet people from all over the world. In fact, I met my husband in a performance group where we performed. Eventually, we became co-teachers in the Color Guard community. When we relocated to Texas for my husband’s career, I soon learned that CISD was looking for a Color Guard director. Currently, we live in McKinney, Texas with our three dogs, Harley, Ellie and Cooper.
How did you come to be Color Guard Director with CISD?
When I saw Celina ISD was looking for a Color Guard Director, I took a leap of faith and applied. Three years later, I still love teaching and the people I work with. Also, I have been working as a study lab aide while finishing my college degree.
What does it take to prepare a Color Guard program?
Every year has a different theme, and so the preparation may look different. However, every year, we begin by holding auditions for anyone interested. We work hard to promote this opportunity across the CHS and hope that each year the Color Guard expands. After auditions, we begin to build and strengthen our technique because most students who join, have never participated in Color Guard.
What can the Celina community expect from this year's program?
This year, the community will see new spirit silks at our pep rallies. Also, our students are working so incredibly hard to have two great competitive seasons. This fall, our community can see the Color Guard perform during halftime at our football games along with our band.
What is your favorite part about the Color Guard season?
That is a hard question because we have two seasons and both have amazing elements. In the fall, we are with the marching band and go to football games and marching band competitions. In the spring, we have an indoor season in which we travel around the Dallas area to compete with other high school Color Guards.
My favorite part about being an instructor in both seasons is seeing the growth of each student from tryouts to the very last show. When I was a performer, I loved getting the opportunity to perform in front of hundreds of people with a group of my closest friends.
How can the Celina community support CISD's Color Guard program?
We love how much our Celina community supports us! We love it when we have an audience at our performances. In the fall, Celina Bobcat Band hosts two shows at the Celina HS Stadium in October. From January through April, we perform in the North Texas ColorGuard Association circuit, and anyone is invited to attend.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I take aerial silk/rope classes in Frisco. My husband and I also take our dogs to the park and spend time with our friends.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time?
My favorite location is the Town Square in downtown Celina. It is just a reflection of the Celina community.
If you could pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
The song I would select is "Lose Yourself" by Eminem. As a performer, I use this song to get into that performance mindset.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am definitely a night-owl. I always have been. Staying up late just happens too easily for me.
What do you want your legacy with CISD to be?
Great question! I would like my CISD legacy to have been a Color Guard teacher who has created a welcoming and positive Color Guard for all of its participants.
