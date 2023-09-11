Celina primary profile.jpg

Glenda Dophied, left.

While this is Glenda Dophied's 16th year serving as an assistant principal/principal, it's her first year to serve as an early childhood administrator. Dophied serves as administrator with Celina ISD's early childhood school.  

Tell us a little bit about yourself.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments