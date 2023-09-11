While this is Glenda Dophied's 16th year serving as an assistant principal/principal, it's her first year to serve as an early childhood administrator. Dophied serves as administrator with Celina ISD's early childhood school.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised on a cotton farm in the small town of Wall in West Texas and moved to Gunter in 2000 to raise our two, now adult, children, Alyssa and Lane, with my husband of 29 years, Mike. I attended Angelo State University for my bachelor of science in early childhood education. After 14 years teaching 3rd-6th grade, I received my masters degree in educational leadership from TAMU Commerce, and this year marks my 16th year serving as an assistant principal/principal, but this is my first year to serve as an early childhood administrator, and these littles are so much fun!
What made you want to become an educator?
I am the youngest of seven, so my entire life I have been surrounded with a plethora of nieces and nephews. Children all around was natural for me, and I gravitated toward teaching all my life! I never really even thought of doing anything else but working with children.
Why did you want to become a part of Celina ISD?
I love the community aspect of Celina and the way the entire town rallies around the schools. For 22 years, I have lived in the area and have driven through the town every day on my commute. As Celina started to expand, I wanted to join in on the creation of a wonderful vision for the students and families that we serve, building amazing opportunities for families.
What has been the best part about being with Celina's early childhood school so far?
Hands down…the students! They tell it like it is whether you want to hear it or not! They bring a joyful spirit and an overall happiness with them each and every day.
What has been the most surprising part about being with Celina's early childhood school so far?
I am not sure many community members are aware that with only 180 students at ECS, there are 28 different languages that meld us together. It has been a joy seeing 4-year-olds with an emerging English language communicating with each other in ways that just makes my heart happy!
What are your hopes for the upcoming school year?
I hope that each staff member and student show up each day feeling like we are a family that will go to the ends of the Earth for each other.
In your opinion, what is the best way for the Celina community to get involved in supporting Celina ECS this year?
Volunteer! We love any opportunity for the community to become immersed in the classrooms as mystery readers or helpers to witness and be a part of the happy culture these youngest learners bring to the class!
What is a normal day like for you?
A normal day is a new day every day. We start with welcoming students each morning, and the teachers do an amazing job taking care of each of their students. I try to pop into 4-5 classrooms each day to check in, sit on the carpet for morning meetings, make connections with students and staff, and then attend to the needs of all the things that arise throughout the day. There is never a dull moment in the Pre-K setting!
What do you like to do in your free time?
My mom taught me the art of piecing and quilting quilts. I find peace when behind the sewing machine as I binge watch feel good shows. I also enjoy fishing and hunting or reading on the boat in the sunshine. I also enjoy traveling and experiencing different cultures and food, finding my adventurous side.
What is one fun fact that people should know about you?
I taught 4th grade math in Celina, now the admin building, in 2000-2001 when we moved to this area from West Texas, and deep down I knew I would return to this district one day.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I can only hope all that cross my path will be left with a feeling of kindness and compassion, inspired to be good to oneself and another.
