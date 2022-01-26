Celina will be getting a hospital at the corner of the Dallas North Tollway and FM 428.
On Wednesday, Methodist Health System announced that it will be building a $200 million hospital in Celina. The project, set to go on 46.7 acres of land at the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and FM 428, will break ground later this year. The hospital, dubbed “Methodist Celina Medical Center,” is slated to open in early 2025.
The hospital will be five stories tall and will comprise 200,000 square feet. A press release from Methodist Health System stated the center will initially employ 220 people.
“The City of Celina is thrilled to welcome Methodist Health System to our community," City Manager Jason Laumer said in a prepared statement. "Methodist has provided exemplary care for generations of North Texas families, and I know their new medical center on the Dallas North Tollway will serve countless Celina families for many generations to come.”
According to the press release, the hospital will provide multiple services including cardiovascular and cancer care to women’s services, orthopedics and robotic surgery.
The center will include 30 medical-surgical beds, 10 post-partum beds, eight intensive care unit beds and 12 emergency department beds. The center will also have three operating rooms including a daVinci surgical robot and shell space for an additional operating room, according to a press release. Plans include a cardiac catheterization lab, two procedure rooms, four labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms and 10 post-partum suites.
The space will also have a professional office building and shell space for future expansion, Methodist Health System stated.
"For nearly a century, it has been our honor to provide compassionate, quality healthcare to North Texas families," Methodist Health System Chief Executive Officer James C. Scoggin, Jr., said. "And we are excited to extend that mission to an area where Dallas Fort-Worth is growing most: northern Collin County and, specifically, Celina."
The announcement comes months after the Celina City Council approved a specific use permit request for a hospital on the northeast corner of Dallas Parkway and Punk Carter Parkway, marking the introduction of what Development Services Director Dusty McAfee said would be Celina’s first hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.