Monarch Veterinary Hospital, privately and locally owned by Lindsay and Jared Voge, opens Monday June 26 in Celina.
“We live in Celina, so it was important to us to service our community,” Lindsay Voge said.
While Celina continues to grow, Monarch Veterinary Hospital will provide services to animals in the surrounding community, along with making Voge’s lifelong dream come true.
Voge said their family has lived in Celina since 2019, when she and her husband wanted to settle down with their two children and complete their dreams of opening a veterinary hospital.
“I know how passionate I am about what I do, and I hope that shines through with the way that I care for people and animals,” said Voge.
Voge said she has been a veterinarian for 11 years and graduated from Iowa State University. She has wanted to be a veterinarian since she was six years old. Voge said they have one cat, three dogs and 13 chickens. Their cat is pictured on the wall in one of the exam rooms.
Voge will be the main doctor while the business gets started up, and her husband will join her eventually as a doctor.
Because of her prior job at an emergency hospital, Voge said she is emergency trained and can service emergencies during business hours.
Monarch Veterinary Hospital offers full services, including vaccines, preventatives, annual wellness appointments, sick appointments, surgery, emergency and critical care. No grooming or boarding will be offered.
The hospital consists of three exam rooms, an operating surgery room and a treatment room. Voge said dogs, cats, some exotics, pocket pets and reptiles can be treated at Monarch Veterinary Hospital.
Voge said they wanted to open Monarch Veterinary Hospital at 2730 S. Preston Road, Suite 100 two years ago, when they found the location and signed the lease before it was even built.
“We are putting our best foot forward with everything that we do,” said Voge. “Anyone in this building is very compassionate about the work that we are doing and what we’re trying to do for not only the community, but also predominantly the animals and the people as well. That’s really the heart of it all, that’s the main focus here.”
The emergency capabilities Monarch provides are important and something other clinics do not always offer, said Voge, making Monarch stand out.
“I’m not afraid of surgery,” said Voge. “I love surgery. Surgery is like my favorite thing in the world.”
Voge said she is excited to meet the community.
“I can’t wait to meet them,” Voge said. “If they come in, they should expect quality and compassionate care.”
Monarch Veterinary Hospital will be open weekdays, 8 a.m.-5:50 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit monarchvet.org.
