Celina hospital 1 .jpg

Monarch Veterinary Hospital opens Monday June 26 in Celina.

Monarch Veterinary Hospital, privately and locally owned by Lindsay and Jared Voge, opens Monday June 26 in Celina.

“We live in Celina, so it was important to us to service our community,” Lindsay Voge said.

Celina hospital 2 .jpg

Monarch Veterinary Hospital will serve up cookie treats from its location at 2730 S. Preston Road, Suite 100. 
Celina hospital 5.jpg

The Voges' cat is pictured on the wall in one of the exam rooms.
Celina hospital 4.jpg

A look inside Monarch Veterinary Hospital at 2730 S. Preston Road, Suite 100. 
Celina hospital 3.jpg

A look inside Monarch Veterinary Hospital at 2730 S. Preston Road, Suite 100. 

Rebekah Raub is a summer 2023 intern for Star Local Media focusing on the Celina and Prosper areas.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments