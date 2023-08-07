Mosaic 3.png

Plans for the Mosaic development in Celina include two amenity centers that will feature pools, lazy river, event lawns, fitness facilities, outdoor grilling areas, and outdoor lounging/gathering areas.

Prosper-based development company Tellus Group is gearing up to deliver the first 435 lots to builders for its Mosaic project in Celina.

The $1.45 billion master planned community is set to span 760.8 acres and feature 2,820 lots just north of the Windsong Ranch development in Prosper.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

