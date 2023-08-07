Plans for the Mosaic development in Celina include two amenity centers that will feature pools, lazy river, event lawns, fitness facilities, outdoor grilling areas, and outdoor lounging/gathering areas.
Prosper-based development company Tellus Group is gearing up to deliver the first 435 lots to builders for its Mosaic project in Celina.
The $1.45 billion master planned community is set to span 760.8 acres and feature 2,820 lots just north of the Windsong Ranch development in Prosper.
It’s a development that will comprise homes by such builders as American Legend Homes, Bloomfield Homes, Cadence Homes, Highland Homes, Perry Homes and Tradition Homes. Lot sizes will range from townhomes to single family home sizes.
But a hallmark of the vision for Mosaic is the project’s emphasis on connecting with nature. Published plans for the development include amenities like a lazy river, fishing piers, outdoor lounging and gathering areas, disc golf and more. That comes as trends indicate that families want a lifestyle that includes being outdoors, said David Blom, president and chief operating officer with Tellus Group.
“It’s more about hike and bike trails and doing physical activity with your family as opposed to perhaps just spending time in a pool or spending time in your backyard,” Blom said. “That’s been a very big trend. This is a continuation of that.”
The project is also planned to be a continuation of the Windsong Ranch development that Tellus Group brought to Prosper. The over 2,000-acre Prosper development includes 600 acres of open space and is just about sold out, Blom said.
“Mosaic is our next foray into this part of the country with Celina,” Blom said. “We’re excited about it.”
When it comes to why the development was brought to Celina, Blom mentions the city’s geographic location within the corridor of growth, as well as the vicinity to the Dallas North Tollway. He also mentions the general atmosphere of the city of Celina and “its generally pro-development, family-oriented aspect.”
“We got to know that actually before we ever started development, meeting with city staff and meeting with various people around the city of Celina,” Blom said. “That was exciting, because it seemed like it was a receptive place for the vision that we had.”
In a July 26 interview with Check Out Celina, Blom said the company was about 30 days from delivering the first 435 lots to builders.
“We expect you’ll see building permits and some sticks in the air sometime between mid-September to early October,” Blom said.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper.
