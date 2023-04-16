Here are five things to mark on your calendar in and around Celina for the week of April 16:
Movie Night on the Square
Celina will host a movie night on the square at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 in the historic downtown square.
The free event will include an outdoor showing of "DC League of Super Pets." The movie starts at sundown.
The event will include a visit by Superman and his super dog Krypto to meet attendees and sign autographs.
The Movie Night on the Square event includes seating on the bleachers or lawn. Prior to the movie start, there are also select vendors offering food and beverages and theatre-style popcorn. Each event also includes a free kids zone with rotating activities such as costumed characters, bounce houses, games and crafts.
CPD inaugural car meet
The Celina Police Department will host an inaugural car meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22 at the Celina Police Department (110 N Colorado Drive).
"The Celina Police Department is excited to announce the development of a new Traffic Division," the event page states. "What better way to celebrate than with coffee, donuts, and cars (classic and exotic)."
To reserve a spot in the parking lot for your vehicle, fill out the form at tinyurl.com/47y9dt6n.
For more information, contact Sgt. Phillips at jphillips@celina-tx.gov.
Spring Vendor Market
Two 29 on the Square will host a spring vendor market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22.
The event, located at 229 W. Pecan St., is open to the public.
More information is at facebook.com/events/1656121078193572.
Frisco skate competition
A Frisco skate competition has been scheduled for April 21, with check-in starting at 5 p.m. The event will take place at Frisco Skate Park (12895 Honey Grove Drive).
The competition starts at 6 p.m. with the following events:
- 13 and under bowl
- Open (all ages) bowl
- Masters bowl (35 and up)
- 13 and under street
- Open (all ages) street
- Best trick.
Dinner will be provided for registered participants.
Registration information is at friscotexas.gov/1471/Frisco-Comp-Series
Heard Museum native plant sale
The Heard Museum in McKinney (1 Nature Place) will host a spring native plant sale from Friday-Sunday, April 21-23.
"For over 30 years, veteran and novice gardeners alike have anticipated this rare opportunity to purchase some of the best plants for North Central Texas gardens and obtain many rare plants," the event page states. "The Heard’s plant sale will also feature a selection of native milkweed plants."
A pre-sale for Heard Museum members is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. April 21. Sales open to the public will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 and 1-5 p.m. April 23.
More information is at heardmuseum.org/plant-sale.
