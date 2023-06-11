Here are 5 things to mark on your calendar in the Celina area for the week of June 11:
Movie Night on the Square
Celina's next Movie Night on the Square is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 16 in the historic downtown square. The movie will begin at sunset.
The June 16 iteration of the event will feature a showing of "Minions: Rise of Gru."
The free movie night will feature a massive blow-up movie screen with seating on the bleachers or lawn. Prior to the movie start, each evening also includes select vendors offering food and beverages and theatre-style popcorn as well as a free kids zone with rotating activities such as costumed characters, bounce houses, games and crafts.
Grand opening and car show at One Preston Station
One Preston Station (1111 South Oklahoma Drive) will host a grand opening and car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17.
The event will include food trucks, face painting, classic cars, an open house, a candy station and a soda shop station.
MLB Pitch Hit Run 2023
MLB Pitch Hit & Run is the Official Youth Skills Competition of the MLB. This free program allows baseball and softball participants the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition culminating at the MLB World Series. Play Frisco has partnered with the Frisco Rough Riders for this event. Attendees should bring a glove and bat. The competition is open to all local players. Frisco residency is not required.
Participants must bring a birth certificate as proof of age.
The event is free and is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. June 14 at Riders Field (7300 RoughRiders Trail).
Live music at PGA Frisco
Emerald City Band will perform at PGA Frisco from 8:30-11 p.m. June 16.
Attendees can bring a blanket to relax on, but lawn chairs will not be permitted.
Juneteenth Celebration
McKinney will host its annual Juneteenth celebration from 4-10 p.m. June 17 at Finch Park.
The event will include a kids zone, live entertainment, business vendors, food and more.
Finch Park is located at 301 Standifer St. in McKinney.
Juneteenth is officially recognized on June 19 of each year.
