Thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 16, 2023 @ 11:00 am
Here are five things in and around Celina to mark on your calendar for the week of July 16:
Celina's next Music on the Square event is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Friday, July 21 in the city's historic downtown square.
The free event will feature ESCAPE, a Dallas-based band performing a musical tribute to the arena rock supergroup Journey.
Attendees can feel free to dance on the square or to bring chairs and blankets.
Rollertown Beerworks will host a comedy night at 9 p.m. July 22.
The event will feature Joey Johnson, Jimmy Nelson and Michael Pasvar.
"Comedy is free — no tickets required — but it is not family-friendly, so we don't recommend bringing the kiddos," the event page states.
PGA Frisco will host the next installment of its Friday Night summer movie series on Friday, July 21 with a showing of "The Incredibles."
The event is free and runs from 8-10 p.m.
Attendees are invited to bring blankets. Lawn chairs will not be permitted.
Movie concessions will be available, and sweet treats will be at Margaret’s Cones & Cups. The Dance Floor and The Swing will also be available for play.
The Star in Frisco will play host to a one-night-only watch party with FOX Sports for the U.S. vs. Vietnam FIFA Women's World Cup match the evening of Friday, July 21.
The event is free to attend.
Attendees will have the opportunity to gear up, watch and snack like a true fan with special edition gear, surprise guests and entertainment and snacks.
Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. The FOX broadcast takes over the big screen at 7:30 p.m. with the pre-game show leading into the match starting at 8 p.m.
The Frisco Roughriders will host the San Antonio Missions July 18, 19 and 20 at Riders Field.
Ticket information and more details are at milb.com/frisco.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest Celina sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox from around Star Local Media when it happens.
Have the latest local pro sports news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
A weekly recap of all the sports news from around Star Local Media.
Get the latest Allen sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Carrollton sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news and sports delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Get the latest Coppell sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Get the latest Frisco sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Lewisville sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest McKinney sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Mesquite sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Get the latest Plano sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Little Elm sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest sports from The Colony delivered to your inbox every week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.