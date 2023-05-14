Here are five things in and around Celina to mark on your calendar for the week:
Music on the Square
Celina will host a free live music performance in the downtown square from 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 19.
The event will feature a performance by local DFW group Aurora Bleu.
"Aurora Bleu has been wowing the local DFW music scene since 2009 with its unique vintage retro sound blending various styles of music across the decades into a concoction of big band, swing, jump blues and jazz vibes," the event page states. "Lead by the incomparable powerhouse female vocals of Mrs. Aurora this band lights up the stage with its vibrant sounds captivating vocals and nostalgic style."
Attendees can dance on the square or bring chairs and blankets. Pets (on a leash) are also welcome.
Dodgeball tournament
Celina Younglife will host an inaugural dodgeball tournament fundraiser event on Saturday, May 20. All proceeds help with camp scholarships.
The event will include a raffle, half-time entertainment and more.
Frisco-based photographer Suad Bejtovic is back at The Cove in McKinney (402 N. Tennessee St.) with his fine art photography landscapes, as well as a selection of fine spirits the guests can enjoy (on the rocks or neat). His photos, mainly created on photographic film, show the dramatic beauty of American natural landscape, but the visitors will catch a glimpse of some urban scenes as well. He’ll also be giving away a small print each day and offer other specials for those interested in purchasing his artworks.
The event is free, according to the Visit McKinney website.
Hours are:
Thursday, May 18, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, May 19, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 4-9 p.m.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.