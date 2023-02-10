Residents in northern Collin and Denton counties now have a new local option for pediatric care thanks to an opening this month.
Children’s Health announced that its new specialty center in Prosper opened on Feb. 6.
The new center sits on the roughly 75 acres owned by Children’s Health and includes a variety of services.
“The location was very intentional for us, because as you know as you drive that northern corridor on the tollway, it’s just exploded up through there, and as we looked at that space and tried to find the right place, this parcel became available,” said Vanessa Walls, president of the Northern Market for Children’s Health. "Because what we wanted to do, and what we have done is bring specialty care there for pediatrics.”
The new center is now a home to the Children’s Health Andrews Institute, which provides advanced musculoskeletal, sports medicine, fracture and concussion care. It also houses a Children’s Health PM Pediatric Urgent Care location, which opened in January. In addition to the two tenants, Walls said the facility houses a multi-specialty clinic that will allow specialists who work in Plano or Dallas to also come up to Prosper to provide care.
The flagship Northern Market pediatric hospital for Children’s is located in Plano, which opened almost 15 years ago. With growth trailing north, the new center in Prosper will bring closer care to the area’s burgeoning population.
“The traffic patterns in that community are pretty significant. I live in that community. 380 is congested, the tollway is helping as it expands farther north, but still you get to a point where it’s just a little bit too far to bundle up your child and potentially multiple children — because oftentimes a family comes in for a single visit — and being able to get that care closer to home for that community in Prosper, Celina and even farther north, that makes a difference. Kids are in school, it makes it easier to get them an appointment in the afternoon so that you’re not disrupting those kinds of patterns as well. So that’s really why we wanted to be there, was to get that care closer to them.”
Walls said Children’s Health will be monitoring what patients and the community need.
“And as they tell us that we need to grow more programs and services, we will consider those,” Walls said, adding that there is space in the existing center to expand.
“So we’ve got a little bit of room ahead of us,” she said.
A grand opening ceremony for the center has been scheduled for March 2.
Population growth in the northern Collin County area is continuing to attract members of the medical industry. Work began recently for the new Methodist Health System campus in Celina, and a land purchase by Scottish Rite for Children in Celina was confirmed in June 2022. Cook Children’s has also leased office space in the Celina Station development, and the Doe Branch office park is expected to host medical offices.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.