The Celina City Council on Tuesday approved a bid for a downtown overflow parking lot project in an amount not to exceed $862,122.43.
Assistant City Manager Kimberly Brawner said existing gravel lots will be converted into asphalt lots. Two asphalt lots will be located at the “lumber yard,” located at Louisiana and Pecan streets, and at the parking lot immediately to the north at the old fire station site.
The project also entails constructing a permanent concrete lot across from the Economic Development Corporation building at the Celina Church of Christ, where Brawner said there is a 99-year lease with the church to allow use of the lot as a community parking lot.
City Manager Jason Laumer said the asphalt lots are temporary because the lumber yard and fire station site are expected to eventually redevelop.
The item was approved with a 5-0 vote.
Zoning approved for master development community
On Tuesday, the Celina City Council approved zoning for 566 acres at the northwest corner of Legacy Drive and Parvin Road.
The land was zoned to a planned development with single family residential, single family attached, commercial retail and office as well as multifamily base zoning at the site. Dustin McAfee, executive director of Development Services with the city, said the applicant for the item was proposing a master planned development community with a mix of single-family, multifamily and commercial use.
McAfee said a development agreement outlining annexation and zoning for the land had been approved in June 2021.
The item includes reserving a 10-12 acres for a future elementary school.
The item was approved unanimously.
Celina among safest cities
Celina has been identified as one of the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to a report by SafeWise.
Celina ranked number 30 on the list.
“We truly could not have done this without our Celina Police Department, Celina Fire Department and of course our Celina Residents,” the city stated on Facebook.
Other local cities on the list included Melissa (No. 21), Frisco (No. 36) and Allen (No. 38), Anna (No. 40), Prosper (No. 42) and McKinney (No. 47).
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
