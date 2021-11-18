Robert J. Butler has driven by the Old Celina Cemetery on many occasions.
As his son’s baseball practices took place in Celina, Butler had multiple chances over a span of about five years to scope the historic site out.
Now, he’s featuring it in a cold open for a forthcoming series about mental health, the 1980s and vampires.
Butler is the brains behind “The Secret Stake Society,” a series about a girl in 1985 whose dreams feature her classmates as vampires as she works through mental health struggles.
“Vampires represent her struggle: sometimes you win, sometimes you lose,” Butler said. “So throughout the series, we’re going to be exploring her winning and her losing.”
The project, which has been in the works since February, now includes a seven-person cast and a 32-person crew. For Butler, Old Celina Cemetery, which includes the headstones of Celina ancestors dating back to the 1880s, was a perfect spot for the scene that will kick off the fantasy series.
“I had the idea of the cemetery, and I looked all over the place,” Butler said. “But no cemetery gave me the look that this one does.”
The owners allowed Butler to use the space, and as a result, the cast and crew stood among historic headstones as the sun went down on the Celina landscape the evening of Nov. 13. Part of the cemetery’s appeal was the fact that it allowed Butler to use a Texas-based cast and crew in Texas-based settings--Butler’s team filmed another scene in Prosper the next day.
Currently a McKinney resident, Butler is soon to be a part of the Celina community--he’s building a house in the city.
Looking ahead, Butler said next steps include turning what he’s filmed in Celina and Prosper into a short film that will be used to garner support both on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and at film festivals for a fully fledged pilot.
If the project takes off, Butler said he sees a future in filming more scenes in Celina.
“Because there’s just a lot of areas here that can be translated back in the ’80s,” he said. “There are some older areas and some newer areas, and that’s what I’m looking for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.