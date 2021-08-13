A Celina thoroughfare is on the road to boasting improvements.
Celina, Prosper and Collin County representatives came together on Aug. 3 after roughly eight years of work to kickstart developments on Frontier Parkway that will result in a bridge and a four-lane road.
The development, slated to take place between Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway, comes as a symbol of collaboration between the Celina and Prosper governments after having resolved disagreements from years ago.
Celina Mayor Sean Terry said councils from the two cities had disagreed early on if there should be a bridge in the area.
“We finally determined, hey, we understand you guys need a bridge, we'll go ahead, let's get this road done, we'll agree to building the bridge, because it helps Prosper as well as it helps Celina today,” Terry said.
He added that Prosper only has one way to get from one side of its town to the other.
“And that's to get on (US) 380 and then go over and come back to the toll road,” Terry said. “This will give them another way to get over the tracks, as well as we feel like it's safer for the students that are going to school there, the ones that are going to practices or going over to the west side of the tracks, it gives them connectivity all the time to where they don't have to worry about a train being there.”
The plans were done about three years ago, Terry said.
“And so we had to work with each other not only with the county, with (the) Council of Governments, but with Prosper and Celina to come up with a deficit funding so to speak, which we've all split fairly,” Terry said.
As a result, the road’s development was a long time coming, Terry said.
“It's been patched and put together knowing that this ultimately would be built, and so it was just a good day to kind of get together with both the county and both Celina and Prosper to kick off that,” Terry said.
Terry said ultimate buildout for the nearby toll road is believed to be three or four years away.
“We have a lot of north-south connectivity,” Terry said. “We need all the east to west we can get.”
When it comes to how Celina residents will benefit, Terry said the project will result in a better road for residents to drive on. In addition, with a new fire station in the area, he said the development will help with connectivity for first responders.
“A lot of people don't think about that, but when you have a major incident on Preston Road and you need a second engine company to go out, before, if that train was stopped there, it would slow down our response times,” Terry said.
The project is slated to take 24 months, Terry said.
