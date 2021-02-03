Celina Amber Alert
Courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert in connection with a child abduction in Celina.

According to the Celina Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Celina. Police said officers learned upon arrival that 42-year-old Isaac Pugh had forced entry into his ex-wife’s home and assaulted her before taking 2-year-old Levy Pugh and fleeing.

Levy Pugh is described as a white male weighing 35 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Isaac Pugh is described as a white male weighing 212 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Isaac Pugh is said to have been driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with license plate number MDT1625.

“Officers immediately searched the area for the suspect vehicle, notified local agencies, and issued an Amber Alert,” the police department stated in a press release. “The Celina Police Department has reason to believe Isaac is mentally unstable, under the influence of controlled substances and attempting to flee the country to Mexico. The Celina Police Department has reason to believe Levy is in imminent danger and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Levy.”

Both local and federal agencies are assisting in locating Levy Pugh.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Celina Police Department at 972-547-5350 or contact Officer Chase Guidera at cguidera@celina-tx.gov.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments