The sights, sounds, smells, and sensations that can only be experienced and enjoyed at the Celina Cajun Fest are all coming back to the downtown Celina Square on April 18.
The festivities, presented by Rollertown Beerworks, will start at high noon and continue non-stop until 9 p.m. In addition to a constant flow of toe-tapping, head-bobbing live music from a stellar lineup that includes Matthew Bell and the Next of Kin, Wayne Toups, Dr. Zog, and Frank Foster, a live gator show will provide a one-of-a-kind entertainment treat.
And, of course, the presence of the delectable freshwater crustaceans known hereabouts as crawfish will be in abundant quantities, but officials are urging attendees to place their orders early.
This year’s crawfish vendor is the Cajun Crawfish Company, and orders are being accepted now. While there will be opportunities to purchase crawfish at the venue, the vendor is encouraging attendees to make their purchase online prior to the event, thereby guaranteeing that the supply of crawfish will be sufficient.
Presenting a proof-of-purchase ticket at the festival guarantees that the prepaid crawfish will be available until 6:30 p.m. After that, reserved crawfish will be released for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.
Walk-up purchases are welcome and encouraged, but there is no guarantee that there will be enough supply to meet the demand.
Visit crawfishtix.com to order.
In addition to crawfish, there will be a variety of foods and beverages for purchase. There is no charge for attending, and plentiful parking is available around the downtown area. Celina police will be patrolling the lots to ensure safety and security.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.