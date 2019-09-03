Adding some color to Celina’s Downtown Square, Celina’s Friday Night Market presents “Art at the Market” on Sept. 6 showcasing local artisan pieces for sale. There will be something for everyone including jewelry, sketches, wooden artwork, paintings, and quilts! A Joyful Mess will have free rock painting for the kids.
“There is strong support for arts and culture in Celina, and Downtown is the perfect place to cultivate it,” said Rebecca Barton, Downtown Development Manager for the City of Celina. Mentioning, “Friday Night Market is the perfect partner for this event, with the strong community support for shopping local.”
There will be more to do next Friday than shop art. Head downtown from 6-9pm and stroll the square while you enjoy the first Friday vendors, live music, downtown shopping, delicious food, and more. Enjoy the free live tunes of Christopher Baggett thanks to our local sponsor, Celina Concrete.
Still accepting artisan vendors by contacting rbarton@celina-tx.gov. As always, downtown restaurants and shops will be open! For more information Main Street events in downtown visit www.celina-tx.gov/mainstreet or contact Rebecca Barton at rbarton@celina-tx.gov or 469-421-0235.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.