The Collin County Soil and Water Conservation District (CCSWCD) partnered with the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) through a Clean Water Act Section 319(h) grant to provide technical and financial assistance to agricultural producers in the watershed.
These funds are being used to support the development and implementation of Water Quality Management Plans (WQMP) to address nonpoint source pollution in the watershed.
WQMPs are site-specific plans developed through and approved by Soil and Water Conservation Districts which include appropriate land treatment practices and management measures that prevent and abate agricultural, and silviculture nonpoint source pollution. Examples of Best Management Practices (BMPs) available for implementation under this project are brush management, critical area planting, grassed waterways and watering facilities.
This project is a part of the implementation of the Lavon Lake Watershed Protection Plan, which used a comprehensive watershed approach to identify significant sources of nonpoint source pollution contributing to water quality impairments in the watershed.
Landowners with property in the Lavon Lake Watershed, which spans parts of Collin, Grayson, Fannin and Hunt Counties, are eligible for assistance under this program. Landowners in the watershed are eligible to receive a maximum financial incentive amount of $15,000. The maximum financial incentive rate shall not exceed 60 percent of the cost of implementation. The remaining 40 percent will be provided by the landowners. Financial incentives will be based on actual costs not to exceed the average of the practice.
For more information on this program contact Ryann Cline at 469-678-3715 or ryann.cline@usda.gov.
