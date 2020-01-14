The Celina High cheerleading team of 20 students will be making history this Friday as the first ever CHS Cheer team to compete in the UIL State Spirit Championship in Fort Worth.
They will face over 80 4A schools in three categories: band chant, crowd leading cheer and chant and fight song. They will perform each separately and, if chosen for finals, will perform all three together.
The Bobcats have been working hard since football season ended.
The cheer team is one of the only organizations that is active all year cheering for football, volleyball and basketball and putting on pep rallies each week in the fall.
The team is comprised of:
Freshmen - Kassidy White, Rachel Bouyea, Avery Ashworth and Avery Spessard
Sophomores - Abby Lacy, Bekah Stuart, Mekena Warrick, Abby O'Leary, Lily Neidhart, Maddie Haynie, Maralyn Perez
Juniors – Ellie Hughes, Greer Griffis, Emma Hall, Paige Ehrhart, Jayden Hunt
Seniors - McKenzie Weeks, Colbie Balsamo, Juli Parsons (Bobcat Bennie), Riley Hall, Brooklyn Roberts, Avery Montgomery
Coaches - Julie Hall and Kailee Worthey
The girls perform at 9:03 a.m., 10:08 a.m. and 11:26 a.m. today. The top 20 will advance to finals that will begin at 5:35 p.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
