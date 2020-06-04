CHS cheer championship

The 2019-20 Celina High School cheerleading team became the first-ever CHS cheer team to compete in the UIL State Spirit Championship in January. The team placed 12th out of 86.

 Courtesy of Chris McGathey

As a fundraiser for Celina High School Cheer, the Celina High School cheerleaders will be hosting the Bobcat Cheer Camp from Aug. 3-5 at Celina Junior High, 610 East Pecan St. The camp will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. each day. To conclude the camp, Show Off will be at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5.

The camp hosts ages 4 through students entering the 6th grade. The price is $50 per cheerleader, with a sibling discount of $10 off per each additional child. The event will give girls a chance to learn new cheers, dances and chants. It is also a great way for students to meet new friends. To register, visit forms.gle/AQFbg15FwBKdZaEX9. Contact the CHS Varsity Cheer sponsor, Julie Hall, at juliehall@celinaisd.com for more information.

