As a fundraiser for Celina High School Cheer, the Celina High School cheerleaders will be hosting the Bobcat Cheer Camp from Aug. 3-5 at Celina Junior High, 610 East Pecan St. The camp will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. each day. To conclude the camp, Show Off will be at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5.
The camp hosts ages 4 through students entering the 6th grade. The price is $50 per cheerleader, with a sibling discount of $10 off per each additional child. The event will give girls a chance to learn new cheers, dances and chants. It is also a great way for students to meet new friends. To register, visit forms.gle/AQFbg15FwBKdZaEX9. Contact the CHS Varsity Cheer sponsor, Julie Hall, at juliehall@celinaisd.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.