Shortly after being appointed on April 13, John Cullison said he felt that he had found Celina and that Celina had found him.
The line came to him like an epiphany, the new Celina police chief said later, reflective of both the research he had done before committing to the city and the reaction he had gotten from the local community.
“I felt, like, in the fabric early on,” Cullison said. “The city council members, the citizens, you go to get a cup of coffee or something like that, they introduce themselves. ‘Oh, you’re the new police chief.’ They’re like, ‘Welcome.’ That’s the word you hear. It’s not like this guarded “I’m not sure about this guy.” And so when I say they found me, that’s how I feel. We found each other.”
Now, he’s looking ahead to something most chiefs don’t get to do: building the department of a rapidly growing city. It might be normal to come into a well-established city with a history that has already been set in stone, he said, but here, he gets to be a part of making history.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of envious other chiefs that are like ‘I would love to do that,’” Cullison said, “but it’s a challenge too, because it means we’re going to take the size we have now and we’re going to double it in a very short period of time.”
Celina’s police department is looking to add eight officers this year and then possibly eight more the following year. For Cullison, it’s not a big jump to say that the department’s size could double in about three years.
As the department gears up to move into a forthcoming police station —probably by 2024 — Cullison said he has been meeting with architects during the design process. His vision for the facility includes providing both a world-class place to work and a center that is open to the public.
“We want people to be able to come in, because it’s their building,” he said.
He mentioned having a community room where people can host events like an Explore program, a community forum or a press conference.
"I don’t want them to walk in there and feel intimidated, you know, I want them to walk in there and know this is part of policing and this is part of public safety,” he said.
Cullison joined the Celina Police Department after a 26-year stint with the Irving Police Department, where he worked in a variety of roles and was eventually promoted to deputy police chief. Moving into his new role, Cullison said he is bringing elements of his experience with him.
“I think the organization I come from, we treat people fairly, both internal and external customers,” he said. “I want to do the same thing here. That’s building that trust.”
He also wants to bring in a balance between community-oriented policing and law and order, another principle he said comes from his time in Irving.
As he looks to the future, Cullison’s approach to making community connections is not one-dimensional.
He mentions hopes to develop a mental health unit and grow the department’s community services division, as well as developing programs that can handle the challenges of future growth like traffic safety. With experience teaching dual credit classes in Irving, he envisions a possible program where officers with Master’s degrees teach classes at the forthcoming Collin College campus in Celina. He also sees the department eventually having substations spread throughout the community and assigning a specific officer to meet the needs of the downtown.
“What I’m talking about is that ability to put people out in different locations where we’re open and accessible to the public,” he said. “So I think that’s very important. Bring the policing to them.”
