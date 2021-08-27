The city of Celina has announced plans for a memorial honoring the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
Vehicles from the police and fire department will be parked on the south end of the historic downtown square. At 7:46 a.m., the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center, emergency lights will be turned on and remain on for 20 hours, marking 20 years since the attack. The city will place a wreath at the memorial, and residents and visitors are encouraged to pay their respects throughout the day. The square will be silent during the duration of the memorial.
“On Sept. 11, 2001, 343 firefighters paid the ultimate price as they ran into burning buildings in an attempt to rescue victims of that senseless attack,” Fire Chief Mark Metdker said. “It is right for the city and for our department to honor those fallen heroes, as well as everyone who died as a result of that horrible tragedy. We hope our community will take time to come by and pray for our country and pay their respects to those who died on 9/11.”
“To think that 20 years have passed since the 9/11 attacks seems unreal, and it is good and right that the city of Celina marks this day with respect and honor,” Police Chief John Cullison said. “The police officers and first responders who gave their lives for the sake of others on 9/11 are heroes. I hope that people in Celina and everyone who passes the square that Saturday will stop and honor their memory and all who died on that fateful day.”
