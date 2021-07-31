POLICE
The city of Celina has announced an investigation by the Celina Police Department in conjunction with the Texas Rangers following an incident that resulted in an armed suspect's death. 

At 9:48 p.m. Friday, Celina police announced that there had been gunshots fired near the U.S. Post Office in Celina. 

"Our officers have control of the scene, and an active investigation underway. We will update residents with pertinent information," the department stated. "There is no threat to anyone in the area."

At 12:50 a.m. the next morning, the city of Celina stated that the department had answered a call at 101 S. Alabama St. that night, during which officers encountered an armed suspect. 

"Officers discharged their duty weapons," the city stated. "The suspect was incapacitated and received immediate first aid by the Celina Fire Department."

The suspect was taken to Medical Center of Plano and pronounced deceased, the city stated. 

"The Celina Police Department, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, have launched a full investigation," the city stated. "Due to ongoing criminal investigation, no further comment will be released."

