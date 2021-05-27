Celina volunteers of the year

Philip Ferguson, center left, and Michelle Baggett, center right, have been named the 2020 Volunteers of the Year by the city of Celina. 

 Courtesy of city of Celina/Facebook

The city of Celina has announced Philip Ferguson and Michelle Baggett as the 2020 Volunteers of the Year. 

Ferguson has volunteered for seven years on both the Community Development Committee and on the Main Street Board, the city said.

“Philip is a hard worker and is very creative,” the city stated in a Facebook post Wednesday. “He took the Movie Night to another dimension, not the Twilight Zone, but as close as he could get.”

The city said Ferguson’s work also resulted in “Beware of the Square” during the Halloween season.

“We are excited to collaborate with him in achieving his vision for Celina to be designated as the Halloween Capitol of North Texas,” the city stated.

Baggett, who also won the award, created the city’s Friday Night Market.

“It was a dream in Celina for the last decade but Michelle, with her babies in tow, had the vision and dedication to make the market a reality in Celina,” the city stated.

The event has since become a hub for local businesses, vendors and performers.

Baggett has also served on the Main Street Board for seven years and will continue to serve on the new Downtown Commission Board, the city said.

