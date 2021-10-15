Celina multifamily

Development Services Director Dusty McAfee told Celina City Council members that a 30-acre piece of land near Celina’s downtown was originally entitled for multifamily zoning as part of the broader Uptown agreement.

 Video still courtesy of city of Celina

The Celina City Council has approved a zoning item that will allow for multifamily uses on a 30-acre tract of land near Celina’s downtown.  

On Tuesday, the council voted to zone a piece of land near Louisiana Drive and Poplar Street for multifamily development. The land was annexed in August. 

Development Services Director Dusty McAfee told council members that the land was originally entitled for multifamily as part of the broader Uptown development. 

“Uptown is already selling off various tracts because their development agreement has been approved,” McAfee said. 

McAfee said the city’s downtown master plan contemplated housing density adjacent to the downtown. 

“The creek serves as a natural geographic boundary for downtown as it transitions into Uptown to the north,” he said. “And no multifamily will be adjacent to existing downtown homes south of the creek.”    

McAfee told the Celina Record that there are currently no plans or permits in the works for the land.

