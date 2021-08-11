Celina is looking at welcoming its first hospital thanks to a City Council vote.
The Celina City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a specific use permit request for a hospital on the northeast corner of Dallas Parkway and Punk Carter Parkway, marking the introduction of what Development Services Director Dusty McAfee said would be Celina’s first hospital.
The hospital is slated to be 85,000 square feet large and will be a $120 million project. It is also expected to employ 180 people.
The 13-acre piece of land in question is originally zoned for mixed use, McAfee said, and the city’s zoning ordinance requires a hospital to get a specific use permit to operate in the base mixed-use zoning district.
“It is anticipated that the next update to the zoning ordinance will propose allowing hospitals by right within the DNTO (Dallas North Tollway Overlay District),” McAfee said.
The hospital approved on Tuesday will have an urgent care component and an emergency room component, McAfee said. He said there had been concerns expressed during a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that the hospital was a “doc-in-a-box,” which he said is not the case.
“It’s a hospital, but it does not have a helipad and it’s not a major regional hospital that has like 200 or 300 beds,” McAfee said.
McAfee said multiple residents from several neighborhoods spoke on the item at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting citing various concerns including traffic, noise, patients walking the neighborhoods, the electric grid and a loss of country feel.
The commission unanimously recommended approval for the specific use permit in July, and McAfee said city staff also recommended approval.
“It is envisioned that the Dallas North Tollway will have several hospitals along its corridor over time,” McAfee said. “Hospitals provide much-needed services to the community, in addition to employment.”
