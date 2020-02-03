Fire protection in Celina has expanded on the western side of the city, where a second fire station is now open in the Light Farms neighborhood.
The city of Celina held a grand opening Friday for Fire Station No. 2 at 1805 Light Farms Way. The station was operational on Jan. 24, when personnel responded to their first call from the new location.
Construction began in 2018 with the goal of getting something completed quickly to accommodate the rapid growth.
“Celina is spread over so much land area, it’s difficult to cover the entire city with just one ambulance, so the new station houses a second ambulance and an additional fire engine,” Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker said.
In addition, one of Celina FD’s two brush trucks was moved to Station 2. The city received a $2,557,440 Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response (SAFER) grant to staff the new station.
“This opening is a commitment to a pledge made to serve western Celina with the first-rate fire protection that we deliver elsewhere,” Metdker said. “Fire Station 2 will secure the future, covering one of the fastest-growing areas of our community.”
An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at the new station. Tours, lunch, activities and giveaways will be provided.
