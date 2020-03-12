The Celina City Council officially settled in to its new chambers Tuesday after cutting the ribbon the newly renovated space at 112 N. Colorado St.
The building, formerly the First United Methodist Church, now features recording equipment to allow a video stream of meetings, so Tuesday was also the council’s first live stream, bringing the meeting into residents’ homes.
The council approved two ordinances on the voluntary annexation of land that includes the Glen Crossing West development as well as the Crosswood Creek area.
Glen Crossing West is an approximately 30-acre tract of land in extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) south of Glendenning Parkway and west of Old Log Trail. The city approved a development agreement (DA) in October 2018 to expand the property for a single-family subdivision that also outlined future annexation and development regulations.
The approved zoning to planned development (PD) with single-family residential detached district (SF-R) base opens the property up for 50-foot wide lots and the previously agreed-upon trail system around with ponds to the west.
The 26-acre Crosswood Creek property is located east of Preston Road and north of FM 455.
The property zoning was approved for planned development (PD) with single-family residential estate district (SF-E) base zoning. The DA for the property was approved in December 2018 for annexation and development to include 20 one-acre lots and a 1-acre pond lot.
The council also approved a DA for a new wedding venue on 11 acres in the ETJ south of Sunset Boulevard east of Preston Road. The applicant requested a wedding venue with an outdoor ceremony area and pond, and agreed to provide right-of-way dedication and landscape buffers; a 10-foot-wide trail; entry and water features; a concrete fire lane; and parking upgrade from gravel to concrete within five years of certificate of occupancy.
Additionally, the applicant agreed to have no outdoor music other than that associated with ceremonies, although there is no regulatory authority in place in the county, and the venue would be subject to city’s noise ordinance upon future annexation.
Development Services Director Dusty McAfee said one county resident voiced opposition to the development agreement during the Feb. 18 Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission meeting, but later rescinded her objection.
“Since the packet was published on Friday, you have a letter, an email, from the property owner that claims that she is no longer in objection to this project and that she wishes it much success,” he told the council.
P&Z recommended denial 4-1 of the DA at that meeting, but Mayor Sean Terry said it was likely due to the resident opposition.
Looking forward, McAfee said, wedding venues on acreage meet the agritourism vision of the city, and the Sunset Boulevard corridor will support a wide range of land uses.
Because the property is still inside the ETJ, a development agreement approval ensures it develops to a standard that today does not apply in the ETJ.
