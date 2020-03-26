The Celina City Council voted during a special meeting on Monday to order the postponement of the May 2 election to Nov. 3 – the next uniform election date – to vote for mayor and two council members.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation March 18 suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow cities to postpone their 2020 elections.
“I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November,” Abbott said. “Right now, the state’s focus is responding to COVID-19 – including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort.”
Mayor Sean Terry told the council he suggested following the governor’s recommendation.
“To me, it’s not fair for any of us that are running as well as any of the people that are running against us, because if they want to get out and campaign, they can’t do it right now,” he said.
February fillings will remain valid, and the filing period will not be reopened for candidates.
Celina City Council Places 4 and 5 are up for election this year, and with no opponent Mayor Sean Terry will retain his seat. In Place 4 incumbent Carmen Roberts will face Ben Hangartner and Wendie Wigginton. Incumbent Mindy Koehne and Lanford Rodgers will vie for the Place 5 council seat.
Applications for ballots by mail for voters who are disabled or over 65 years old will still be valid, but applications for ballots by mail submitted based on an expected absence from the county will not be valid – those applications will need to be resubmitted.
Because Celina is a May election city according to its charter, council terms will still begin and end in May.
