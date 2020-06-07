Celina students will lead a peaceful protest from Old Celina Park into the downtown square starting at 5 p.m. today against police brutality in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The march will follow a route from Old Celina Park to Celina Square.
According to a release, organizers and friends Deepali Advani and Juan Torres wanted to show that their hometown supports the fight against racial injustice and police brutality.
“We want to show our support for the Black Lives Matter movement,” Advani said. “Our goal is to have a peaceful protest like the cities around us did. It’s times like these that we need to act in unity to fight for what we believe in.”
Both Advani and Torres are Celina natives and graduates of Celina High School.
"Growing up in Celina with brown skin, I know firsthand that our city can do better,” Torres said. “The murder of George Floyd shows the tragic results when people see their own bias instead of the person underneath. Jesus says it best in Matthew 22:39, ‘Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.’ That is why we're here to say Black Lives Matter."
Celina Mayor Sean Terry said the event has his full support, and contrary to comments he's received from some residents, the city isn't "allowing" the protest to occur. "That's freedom of speech. It's their right as Americans," he said.
Terry said Advani and Torres reached out to the city and to the Celina PD during planning, and he plans to join the march alongside other elected officials and local pastors, including St. Philip Baptist Church Pastor Isiah Moore.
Terry sat down with Moore, who is also the Celina PD chaplain, during his daily update on Friday. Moore encouraged a peaceful protest to achieve results.
"Good people need to stand up," Moore said. "You may be afraid, but my question to the citizens of Celina is just simply this: Are you a good man or are you a good woman? Or are you an evil man or are you an evil woman? Your answer to this question now in the presence of what is going to happen is going to determine the fate of this city."
"We can make a stand, and we can stand together and say it won't happen here. But we will listen to each other. It has raised our awareness to listen to each other. It has raised our awareness that there is something going on that needs to be changed in our nation."
