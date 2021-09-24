Celina Collin College campus
Courtesy of Collin College/Facebook

Over a year and a half after breaking ground, Collin College’s Celina campus has opened its doors, marking the college’s official introduction to the fast-growing northwestern portion of Collin County. 

On Sept. 18, Celina and Prosper community members and city leaders gathered at the 96,000-square-foot campus for a ribbon-cutting and library dedication. The new campus includes health science labs, an academic assistance center, a career center and a bookstore. The building can serve 2,500 students.  

The campus currently boasts an enrollment of 357 students, but the vision for the Celina campus extends beyond the present: Celina Campus Executive Dean Brenda Carter said the master plan calls for six more buildings. 

“So once we finish growing, we will be able to serve over 13,000 students,” she said. 

Carter said while most other Collin College campuses are in now-established cities, the Celina campus’s placement in one of the fastest-growing parts of the county sets it apart. 

“Because we’re in one of the fastest-growing areas, it means that we will be looking at what are the new trends that are emerging with businesses and industries,” she said. 

Carter said the college will be looking at the needs of the county’s northwestern sector, which she said will also set it apart from Collin’s other campuses. 

“One of the things that we’re noticing is that in this particular area right now, there are a lot of small businesses, whereas in Frisco, Plano, et cetera, because those towns have been established, they tend to have some bigger businesses,” Carter said. “So one of the things we’re doing is we’re looking at small businesses.”

She added that information technology, a growing industry in this part of the county, will also be a focus. 

“This is a historic moment for Celina, northwestern Collin County, and for Collin College. Education transforms lives and impacts all of our communities,” said Andrew Hardin, Collin College Board of Trustees chairman. “Nearly 400 students from Celina, Prosper, and surrounding communities are now taking classes at this campus, this 96,000-square-foot building and receiving a comprehensive, quality education closer to home.” 

