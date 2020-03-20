small business

The city of Celina and chamber of commerce has been working to support local businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak in North Texas

 File photo

 

It’s no secret that area businesses are feeling the impact of COVID-19. Through government orders, cautious social distancing and general uncertainty, local business owners are experiencing less foot traffic and decreased sales.

In expected fashion, the Celina community has rallied around locally owned businesses to keep the registers chiming.

On Tuesday, city and chamber leaders teamed up to go live on Facebook to feature business owners from Celina originals like Lucy’s on the Square, Burger Fixins, Tender Smokehouse, Toasted Walnut and Willow House Boutique.

And, through orders taken on Mayor Sean Terry’s personal cellphone, CHS seniors Gage Gibbs, Carson Cromwell and Bryson Brown delivered goods and gift cards to residents at home.

“We have some great businesses ... that are there for us every day,” Terry said in the video. “It's time for us to stand up and support these businesses.”

Terry also noted on social media that officials are open to new ideas that can help support the business community. He is taking calls from residents on his number listed online.

The city has also been working to update its business directory, which is linked at celina-tx.gov/coronavirus.

