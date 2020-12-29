The city is moving forward with its comprehensive plan update, or Celina 2040.
The city’s comprehensive plan was last updated in 2013, though it’s recommended to be updated every three to five years.
The update will be shaped in part by feedback from community forums, surveys and online input.
“The 2018 and 2020 community surveys had major themes relating to unplanned/unmanaged growth and losing Celina’s heritage and identity, really fearful and wanting to plan ahead for that,” said Abra Nusser, senior project manager for Kimley-Horn, the firm hired to develop the plan. “So that’s what this plan is for, really charting a course for Celina over the next 20 years.”
In March of 2019 the comprehensive plan update was initiated, and its goal is to set a vision for the community for the next 15 to 20 years.
“It establishes policies to manage growth and achieve the vision, including rezoning requests and conversations with developers,” Nusser said. “And it provides a framework for other plans, improvements, investments and budgetary decisions.”
Nusser said the goal is to create a plan that incorporates a balance of the city’s residents, Celina’s vibrancy and financially sustainability, and the city’s goal of being green.
Nusser said that means focusing on housing choice, offering attractions that bring people to the city for special experiences, and steering clear of high-impact development in environmentally sensitive areas of the city.
Nusser said the process will include use of a character framework for various areas of the town, such as a regional center, community center and neighborhood center.
Other aspects to be considered will be the city’s downtown, a connected core, or a continuation of the downtown, regional mixed-use, community mixed-use center, the Preston Road corridor, industry commerce, agrilife and scenic stewardship.
The full plan will be available online in January. A third community forum is set for Jan. 14 at 112 N. Colorado St. The Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to have a public hearing on the plan Feb. 16, followed by the council March 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.