Shane and Melissa Isaacks have become accustomed to hearing about the folklore that surrounds their Celina home.
They’ve heard that their historic house was an original Sears catalog home, that it was originally built by the town’s banker and even that their house is haunted.
As it turns out, their house on Maine Street predates when Sears house models would have been built in Texas, the original property owner was not a banker — although banking was in the family — and through the roughly three years that the couple has lived here, the only ethereal being wandering around is their gray Maine Coon cat.
“If you grew up here and went to school here, you know this house,” Shane said. “So everybody’s got a story about this house, and about 99% of them aren’t true.”
“He’s not lying,” Melissa adds, laughing.
The Isaacks, who in 2019 moved into what is commonly called the Strickland House, came to Celina because they wanted to live in a historic home that was also in the area of a top school district. Over the past few years, as they were confronted again and again with the local rumors about where they lived, they decided to set the record straight.
“We started doing the research just to try to sort through ‘What is the truth of it?’” Shane said. “And that’s what really started it all.”
About a year ago, their search for truth became serious when they decided to try and get a historical marker designation for their home.
On a rainy Monday morning, Shane pulls out a white binder, a book about Celina history and a purple spiral-bound notebook filled with pages of local deed numbers all dating before 1935 — most of them crossed out. He had spent months going through old hand-written records at the county courthouse to find deeds that would indicate the house’s true history.
The research found that the property was originally owned by Lula and J. Fred Smith. Fred played a large role in the development of both Celina and the downtown square, Shane’s research found. The house was completed around 1912 after Claudine and Carl Yates, who owned the Yates Dry Goods Store, bought the property.
The Isaacks’s research culminated into an application for a historical designation that was submitted in June through the Collin County Historical Commission.
“When we started doing the research on that we came to the realization that the city of Celina doesn’t have a single registered historic house. At all,” Shane said.
Now that Celina faces the prospect of explosive growth and development, Shane said more people who own historic homes nearby might be more inclined to get historical designation.
“I think it would be nice if the people who are around us, if this historic designation goes through, if other people start doing it also,” he said.
The requirements for a historical designation really focus on the outside of the house, Shane said. However, he and Melissa have both worked to make sure the house’s interior reflects its turn-of-the-century glory compared to the circa 2010 decor that was in place when they moved in. Their rooms now include antique furniture that they’ve gathered from a variety of locations, and the granite slabs, modern backsplash and more recent appliances in their kitchen have been traded for period-correct colors, a vintage fridge and more historic fixtures.
“Both of us have always just liked those styles, and we have the opportunity to decorate our home with those styles and match the home,” Melissa said.
For the couple, matching the furniture to their homes is a nice change from fitting antique items in the modern suburban houses they used to live in.
As they wait for a decision on a historic distinction, the two are looking ahead to continuing work on their home and continuing the search for more antiques — even if that means they have to let some items go to make space.
“When it’s in you, it’s in you,” Shane said. “Some people love antiques and old junk, some people just don’t. We do. So if you love old junk, it’s in you. I don’t know if you can explain it. It just is.”
