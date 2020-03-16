The city of Celina joined other Collin county cities Monday in declaring a public health emergency due to the coronavirus.
According to the Celina Office of Emergency Management, this declaration allows the city of Celina to prepare by setting up shelters, expanding operations, in the event that it's necessary, and do a broader assessment of the city’s capacity to respond in the event that there is an outbreak.
An emergency declaration can help a government get reimbursed for the money it spent on preparedness from the state and federal government.
They are usually adopted in cases of natural disasters, such as wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes or other major weather events.
There are no presumptive cases at this time, but the city is being proactive in taking precautionary measures to protect its citizens and staff.
The city has created a web page at celina-tx.gov/coronavirus to keep residents updated.
