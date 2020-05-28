The Celina City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution for an interlocal agreement with Collin County to receive relief funds through the Collin Cares program.
This countywide recovery plan provides financial assistance for housing, utilities and groceries for residents; and provides funding for COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment and cities' COVID-19 costs and recovery efforts.
The funds come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided more than $171 million in federal aid to Collin County.
Relief funds for residents of Celina will be distributed by the city of Frisco, which received about $6.7 million to assist Frisco, Prosper and Celina. The funding will be funneled through social service groups in the area. People who need funding will go through those agencies, which will then allocate the funds directly to entities like utility companies and landlords for payments.
The city of Celina will receive just over $656,000 for other expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
During Tuesday’s special meeting, the council voted to earmark $250,000 of that for a Small Business Assistance Program. Through the grant program, small businesses in Celina that have been affected can apply for assistance grants in amounts up to $25,000.
Among other qualifications, businesses must have less than 50 employees, have a physical location inside Celina city limits and show proof of sustained financial loss due to the pandemic.
Some exclusions include home-based businesses, national and regional chains, and liquor, wine or CBD stores.
Online applications are available at celina-tx.gov/sba and will be accepted June 1-14.
Assistant City Manager Karla Stovall said the remaining Collin Cares funds will be used internally to recoup COVID-related expenditures for the city and the police and fire departments, as well as any future expenditures that arise. The funds must be used by the end of the year and only for items related to the coronavirus pandemic.
