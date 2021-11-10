The city of Celina and the Celina Fire Department on Wednesday announced two promotions within the ranks.
Celina Fire Department veteran Justin Beamis was named Training Captain, and Brian Little will now serve as the EMS Captain for the growing department. These promotions continue to fulfill the department’s mission to have a fully integrated Fire Department that provides for the administration, management and operations resulting in a diverse range of high quality and cost-effective programs designed to protect the lives and property of those who live and work in Celina.
“I am very proud of Captain Beamis and Captain Little, and I know our entire city recognizes the contributions these two have made on their way to these new positions,” Fire Chief Mark Medtker said. “These two captains love this department and tirelessly serve the residents of Celina as strategic leaders and critical thinkers who make life-saving decisions every day.”
Beamis has served Celina as a firefighter for nearly a decade. He spent his first two years as a volunteer and has spent the last seven years in a full-time capacity. Prior to becoming captain, Beamis served as a driver/operator, where he was named Firefighter of the Year, Driver/Operator of the Year, Paramedic of the Year and earned three Lifesaving Awards. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas and a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University. He is currently in his final year at the National Fire Academy in Emmetsburg, Maryland.
Little has served the Celina Fire Department for nearly three years. Prior to being named captain, Little was a driver/operator for the department. Before landing in Celina, he served fire departments in the cities of Pottsboro and Denison, Texas. In 2015, Little earned the honor of Preston EMS Paramedic of the Year.
“I want to congratulate Captain Little and Captain Beamis for their fine service to our City and for these worthy new roles,” Mayor Sean Terry said. “As our city and this department continue to grow, their leadership will ensure stability within the ranks and safety throughout the city of Celina.”
