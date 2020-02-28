Celina’s brand new Fire Station No. 2 will host an open house starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the new station, 1805 Light Farms Way.
The city held a grand opening in late January for the station, which became operational Jan. 24, when personnel responded to their first call from the new location.
Construction began in 2018 on the new station to keep up with Celina’s growth.
Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker said at the opening that the new station houses a second ambulance and an additional fire engine. One of Celina Fire Department’s two brush trucks was also moved to Station No. 2, and additional staff was brought in thanks to a $2,557,440 Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.
Fire station tours will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and lunch runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. At 11:30 a.m. fire personnel will demonstrate on a door prop; meanwhile, from 10 a.m.-noon, attendees can see a PHI helicopter landing. Between noon and 1 p.m., Celina mainstay Punk Carter Horsemanship will do a live performance. In another demonstration, fire personnel will show attendees how they perform a vehicle extrication at 1 p.m.
Additionally, Elizabeth Seiberling’s Light Farms Elementary art class has created artwork that will be on display during Saturday’s event.
