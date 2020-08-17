Sable Gilley

 Courtesy of Beverly Harris

Celina resident Sable Gilley, who is 4 years old, recently represented the Lone Star State on the International Stage in Houston on Aug. 6-9. 

Gilley competed in the Young American Miss International & Young Miss International pageant where she took home gold.

Gilley is a two-time Presidential Gold Service Awards honoree, an International Trailblazer recipient, Community Service winner (both pageants) Application winner (both pageants), Top 5 and was crowned the Young American Miss International Director’s Choice Queen.

Gilley began her adventure three years ago with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Share A Smile. She is the chairperson for the SAS Campaign, “Put a Lid on Cancer,” where she has collected of 6,000 hats and bandannas for pediatric cancer patients over a three-year period. 

In 2019, Gilley was named the NPCF SAS Volunteer of the Year and received a $500 scholarship. 

Gilley is the daughter of Aaron and Macy Gilley, grandparents Junior and Beverly Harris and Dana Reedle. She has a brother, Jace, and a sister, Remi.

Gilley is changing the world One Smile at a Time. 

