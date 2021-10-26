A Celina event has saved almost 70 lives.
This year, Celina’s Beware! of the Square event had a new addition: attendees could step into the Carter BloodCare blood bus and donate some blood.
On Monday, Susan Holt, a consultant with Carter BloodCare, said Celina’s event had resulted in 23 pints of blood donated.
Each pint of blood can save three lives, Holt said, meaning the event had resulted in 69 lives saved by Beware! of the square donors.
“We are always very thankful whenever anyone in the metroplex area hosts blood drives for us, but the city of Celina did something unique in which they had us come out for a Halloween event, and it seriously helps us because the blood supply’s been at an all-time low,” Holt told the Celina Record.
She said that in general, people are not stepping up to donate, and that getting donations has been increasingly difficult for multiple reasons.
“A lot of that has to do with because our donor base is aging and we need younger folks to donate, and sometimes they’re not very interested in doing that,” she said. “All that being said, when you pile on the pandemic that seems to not be willing to go away, it’s a struggle. And it’s not just a local struggle, but a nationwide problem with getting people motivated to donate blood. So anytime that we are invited by a city, especially, and get the support, it definitely benefits all of the patients that we serve in the north Texas region.”
This year, Beware! of the Square attracted an estimated 10,000 people, an all-time high since the event’s first run in 2019. The first iteration of the event had garnered 7,000 people, and in 2020, the same event, in the midst of a pandemic, attracted 5,000.
This was the first year the event was held following Celina’s designation as the Halloween Capital of North Texas.
