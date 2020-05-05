Celina ISD announced its graduation plans Monday, and seniors can be ready to head to the stadium with caps in hand.
In the announcement, Celina High School Principal Dave Wilson said with restrictions still in place, alternative graduation options/venues were discussed with student, faculty, and parent stakeholder groups. Using the feedback received, event plans were finalized for 9 a.m. Friday, May 22 at the Celina ISD Multipurpose Athletic Facility/Stadium.
All graduates will be issued four scannable tickets for family members. The number of tickets allotted to each graduate is based solely upon the current restrictions in place at the time of the graduation ceremony and not determined by the number of family members for each graduate.
Wilson noted to keep in mind that while the stadium can seat many more than the original venue, attendees will be required to maintain social distancing requirements between families while utilizing every other row to maintain proper distancing. Weather will be monitored closely throughout the week of May 18 and officials will adjust and communicate accordingly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.