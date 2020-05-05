Celina ISD announced its graduation plans Monday, and seniors can be ready to head to the stadium with caps in hand.

In the announcement, Celina High School Principal Dave Wilson said with restrictions still in place, alternative graduation options/venues were discussed with student, faculty, and parent stakeholder groups. Using the feedback received, event plans were finalized for 9 a.m. Friday, May 22 at the Celina ISD Multipurpose Athletic Facility/Stadium.

All graduates will be issued four scannable tickets for family members. The number of tickets allotted to each graduate is based solely upon the current restrictions in place at the time of the graduation ceremony and not determined by the number of family members for each graduate.

Wilson noted to keep in mind that while the stadium can seat many more than the original venue, attendees will be required to maintain social distancing requirements between families while utilizing every other row to maintain proper distancing. Weather will be monitored closely throughout the week of May 18 and officials will adjust and communicate accordingly.

