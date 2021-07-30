Samantha Scano, a Celina High School student, has been riding since she was 3 years old.
In July, she and family-owned horse Courageous Faith became world champions at the Palomino Horse Breeders of America World Championship show after winning the Ranch Horse portion of the competition.
The Ranch Horse competition involves multiple steps that include going over logs and an 18-inch jump, doing figure eights and showing speed ability by going around a barrel in different-sized circles, Scano said.
“You have to be consistent in your patterns,” Scano said.
Her performance on July 16 earned her the top spot for the Ranch Horse category.
“I was like ‘Wow, how did I just do this?’” Scano said. “But I knew we had a very good pattern and stuff, so I knew we did very good, and that’s all that really mattered, is I just wanted to get through the pattern and do good with it.”
Scano began doing the Ranch Horse about two years ago and started working with Courageous Faith last July. The two go riding almost every morning for about an hour. Scano said she uses YouTube videos to gauge what judges are looking for and then will work on those techniques with Courageous Faith.
“It’s been very challenging, but it’s also been very rewarding,” Scano said. “So she can be challenging at some times, but she’s been a very good horse for me.”
Scano has been training Courageous Faith herself. Since they began working together about a year ago, Scano said they’ve built a connection.
“We have a very big bond, and I think that’s the only way we could be able to get through this, is with a bond,” she said.
Scano’s mother, Kerri, said she and her daughter will work on things together, too.
“We call ourselves the mother-daughter duo,” Kerri said, “because everybody else at the shows, they usually have trainers with them, and we do it all ourselves.”
Scano’s achievement means she joins a family club of world champions. Kerri earned the designation 10 years ago, and Scano’s older sister, Faith, has also won at the world level.
“She kept saying before we went ‘I want to win a neck ribbon,’ which is the world championship ribbon, and now she feels like she’s part of the gang,” Kerri said.
