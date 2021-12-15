Celina is looking to create design standards for multifamily and commercial development.

On Tuesday, the Celina City Council approved an over $50,000 agreement that will allow the city to work with planning and design consultant Kimley Horn to create commercial and multi-family design standards.

The agreement comes as Celina looks ahead to forthcoming multifamily and commercial development, Development Services Director Dusty McAfee told council members.

“More than a dozen new multifamily projects are either in plan review or under construction in the past couple of years,” McAfee said. “Commercial development is also beginning to emerge.”

McAfee said the city’s comprehensive plan directed staff to monitor development standards for improvement. In addition, the city’s 2022 budget includes appropriations for reviewing design standards for multifamily and commercial projects.

The city has modern design standards that include landscaping, architecture, signage, parking, and other typical elements of new development, McAfee said.

“The proposed project ‘deep dives’ commercial and multifamily projects to strengthen and customize design standards for new development to focus on amenities, open space and placemaking.”

According to the proposed contract, the guidelines would only address multi-family and commercial development and would not include specific standards for vertical mixed-use, townhome or small lot single family products. The guidelines would also be expected to reflect the city’s current neighborhood vision guidelines and strategic plan.

The standards developed are expected to address certain points including open space requirements, screening and buffering requirements and identification of potential amenities.

McAfee said Kimley Horn helped draft the city’s Neighborhood Vision Book, which focused on new residential development and was approved in 2020.

McAfee said proposed design standards would improve existing standards governing new development.

The Celina City Council approved the agreement unanimously.