The Celina Bobcat Moms are gearing up for the 2019 "HEART" Homecoming Parade at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 before the Friday Night lights shine on the Bobcats versus the Sanger Apaches at 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.

The parade lineup begins downtown at 1 p.m. and is followed by a pep rally in the square.

Parade entries will be open through Sept. 22, and late entries will be accepted until Sept. 25.

Walking and driving entries are invited. Rules and registration are available at bobcatmoms.com. Follow Bobcat Moms on Facebook or check the website for updates.

