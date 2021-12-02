This year, Celina will see its first ever Toys for Tots drive as part of an effort to support local children.
The Preston Trails Rotary Club, based in Celina and Gunter, is partnering with the city of Celina, American Legion Post 145, the Celina High School Ambassadors Club and the Celina Master Networks Downtown Chapter to host a toy drive that will benefit Collin County children.
KJ Clark, Community Service officer with the Preston Trails Rotary Club, said community members can donate new unopened toys for children of any age.
“We want to look out for maybe some families who can’t afford to give much this year, and that’s a good way to give to children is through Toys for Tots,” Clark said.
Donations will go to Collin County Toys for Tots, Clark said, which means all toys donated will stay in Collin County.
“You literally are helping your own community,” he said. “And while the rotary club does worldwide events, the Celina rotary club said ‘Hey, for Christmas, let’s help our own community.’ So this was the best way that we could think of to literally give to our community.”
Celina community members can drop off toys in one of the seven Toys for Tots boxes located around the community, or they can drive up to the donation event from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7 at Celina City Hall, located at 142 N. Ohio St. During the event, donors can drive up and a legionnaire, a rotary club member or a volunteer from the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve will collect toys from vehicles.
The boxes are located at 142 N. Ohio St.; 205 E. Walnut St.; 675 E. Sunset Blvd.; 1212 S. Preston Road No. 100; 110 S. Preston Road; 1230 Homestead Court and 26744 E. University Drive No. 500 in Little Elm.
Clark said the Celina High School Ambassadors Club is hosting an internal school-wide toy drive, and the Celina Master Networks Downtown Chapter is also hosting an internal drive. Toys donated through those initiatives will go to the city-wide event, he said.
